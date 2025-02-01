Every WWE Royal Rumble Winner, Ranked
The Royal Rumble Match has become the most popular stipulation ever created by WWE. From the timed intervals and countdown to the surprises and staredowns, the match has delivered some of the most memorable moments in company history.
When fans look back on these matches, they often remember the winners of each bout. However, not all winners are created equal.
Ahead of the 2025 event, here is every WWE Royal Rumble winner ranked from worst to the best.
Criteria: the win(s); career Royal Rumble Match performance; how memorable the win was; impact on the Royal Rumble event; impact on the individual's career; WrestleMania success afterward.
35. Vince McMahon (1999)
Putting aside his real-life allegations and legal issues, it shouldn't be surprising to see Vince McMahon at the bottom of this list. The 1999 Royal Rumble centered on the Chairman's feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin, but no one expected McMahon to be victorious that night. McMahon barely competed in the ring and only had his hand raised thanks to an assist from The Rock.
The win was almost immediately rendered irrelevant after Vince lost his WrestleMania main event spot to Austin at St. Valentine's Day Massacre. With the tainted nature of the victory and the fallout after the event, McMahon holds the honor of the worst Rumble winner.
34. Ronda Rousey (2022)
Regarded as one of the worst Royal Rumble events in recent history, Ronda Rousey made her WWE return after three years to win the Women's iteration.
From the unusual attire to a lackluster performance, Rousey underwhelmed and lacked the explosive energy that made her initial run such a success. It led to a critically panned second stint with the promotion that also included Ronda losing her SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.
33. Roman Reigns (2015)
Roman Reigns is the unquestionable top star in WWE today, but he needs another Royal Rumble win to wipe away the memory of his 2015 victory. With his stellar record and stats in the Rumble, Reigns should be in the top half of the winners.
However, his victory in Philadelphia is often looked back on as the catalyst and genesis for the WWE audience's multi-year rejection of Roman as the top babyface in the company. Unlike every other one of his Rumble performances, Reigns did not look good in this match and had the crowd furiously booing him and The Rock by the end of the evening.
MORE: Why Roman Reigns Needs To Win The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble
32. Hacksaw Jim Duggan (1988)
Hacksaw Jim Duggan was the first ever winner of the Royal Rumble Match. The event was a television special and saw some of the company's top stars involved.
The decision to have Duggan win has been looked back at as an "interesting" choice, but it showed WWE's belief in his connection with the fans. His underdog babyface performance in the final two against One Man Gang made the crowd rally him to victory in 1988.
31. Big John Studd (1989)
More viewed as a lifetime achievement award, Big John Studd started the legacy of the #27 being the "most winningest number" in Royal Rumble history with his victory in 1989. That year's bout marked the first time the Rumble had 30 participants and had plenty of stars take part.
Studd looked like the dominant big man he was supposed to be in his short duration on the way to the win, but it didn't truly lead to anything. This was one of the more lackluster Rumble winners in WWE history.
30. Alberto Del Rio (2011)
Speaking of Royal Rumble winners who beat more than 30 participants to get the victory, Alberto Del Rio overcame 39 other stars to earn his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27.
Despite the 40 competitors in the 2011 Royal Rumble Match, Del Rio's victory doesn't feel special considering the obstacles he overcame. Taking into account Del Rio lost his World Heavyweight Title Match against Edge at Mania, this one places pretty low.
29. Braun Strowman (2018 - Greatest Royal Rumble)
In 2018, WWE held the Greatest Royal Rumble event from Saudi Arabia, kicking off a multi-year partnership with the country. With 50 competitors doing battle, it was Braun Strowman who earned the victory and the championship gold that came along with it.
While there may be some fans who will question Braun's place on this list, his win did make some history as Strowman set the record for eliminations in a Rumble match at 13. This record has only been tied by Brock Lesnar in 2020 since then.
28. The Rock (2000)
The Royal Rumble 2000 is often fondly remembered by fans, but it isn't always because of the Rumble match itself. In a middle-of-the-road match, it was The Rock who was named the winner, but he did not technically earn the victory.
It was revealed by The Big Show with the help of a video replay of the finish that The Rock's feet touched the floor first. That led to a Fatal Four Way Match at WrestleMania 2000 that The Rock also did not win.
27. Yokozuna (1993)
In 1993, Yokozuna had a meteoric rise that saw him reach the mountaintop of WWE as a monster heel. His rise truly began with his entry in the Royal Rumble Match.
Becoming the first Rumble winner to go on to challenge for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania, the Anoa'i family member last eliminated Macho Man Randy Savage to earn his shot and then defeated Bret Hart to win the gold.
26. Lex Luger (1994)
1994 marked a first for the Royal Rumble Match as the bout ended in a draw. The match came down to Bret Hart and Lex Luger with both men falling over the top rope and hitting the floor at the same time.
Vince McMahon used this to gauge his audience and see which WWE star the fans would get behind. On that evening, the fans were in support of Bret Hart and Vince chose "The Hitman" over Luger come WrestleMania X.
25. Bret Hart (1994)
One of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time, Bret Hart has a list of accolades that is a country mile. For that reason along with the controversial tie, Hart's 1994 Royal Rumble win is often mentioned alongside his WWE title victories.
However, Bret had a valiant showing throughout the bout, overcoming an injury suffered during his WWE Tag Team Title Match earlier in the night to make it to the end. "The Hitman" then went on to win the WWE Championship from Yokozuna at WrestleMania X.
24. Charlotte Flair (2020)
For our first Women's Royal Rumble winner on our list, we have Charlotte Flair's victory in 2020. "The Queen" survived 29 other competitors to earn a title shot of her choosing at WrestleMania 36.
Flair's victory led to her challenging and defeating Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at Mania. While this should land her higher on this list, many fans at the time felt that Shayna Baszler making her debut from NXT should have won over Charlotte. They were also not pleased to see Flair overcome Ripley at Mania either.
23. Seth Rollins (2019)
Seth Rollins has become one of WWE's biggest active stars. Described by fans as the "workhorse of WWE," Rollins proved that moniker correct with his performance in the 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
Coming in at #10, Rollins spent 43 minutes overcoming the field to make himself and Becky Lynch the first husband and wife to win the Royal Rumble on the same night. "The Visionary" then took that momentum and went on to defeat Brock Lesnar to win the Universal Title at WrestleMania 35.
22. Hulk Hogan (1990, 1991)
After Hacksaw Jim Duggan and Big John Studd won the first two Royal Rumble matches, Hulk Hogan became the biggest superstar to earn the victory in the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal.
With back-to-back victories in 1990 and 1991, Hogan added to the prestige of the Rumble by simply being one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. "The Hulkster" also had a memorable staredown with The Ultimate Warrior that led to their iconic main event at WrestleMania VI.
21. Sheamus (2012)
More than 15 years since his main roster debut, Sheamus has assembled an exceptional list of achievements in WWE. And one of the former WWE Champion's biggest accolades was his Royal Rumble victory in 2012.
"The Celtic Warrior" had a thrilling final two sequences with Chris Jericho that had the fans on the edge of their seats. Sheamus then went on to defeat Daniel Bryan in 18 seconds to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 28.
20. Batista (2005, 2014)
If this was simply based on his win in 2005, Batista would very easily find himself in the top 10 on this list. Unfortunately, "The Animal" made his return in 2014 and went on to win one of the most critically panned Royal Rumble matches in WWE history.
In 2005, Batista was a rising main event talent who reached the next level by winning the Rumble. Then in 2014, fans saw Batista coming from Hollywood and taking a WrestleMania main event spot from their favorite Daniel Bryan. The fans loudly booed the former world champion out of the building despite returning as a babyface.
19. Brock Lesnar (2003, 2022)
Brock Lesnar just barely edged out Hulk Hogan on this list due to his record for the longest amount of time between Royal Rumble wins. In 2003, a rookie Brock overcame a field that included The Undertaker, Kane and Shawn Michaels to earn his ticket to WrestleMania 19.
Then in 2022, a veteran Lesnar came in at #30 to run roughshod over his opponents on his way to a victory. Similar to Batista, it was a tale of two totally different Rumble wins.
This is widely considered one of the worst Rumble matches in recent memory. Lesnar went on to defeat Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship in 2003, while he lost to Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38.
18. Shinsuke Nakamura (2018)
Almost nine years since his signing with WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura's two crowning moments were his NXT debut and his Royal Rumble win in 2018.
Nakamura put on one of the best performances of his entire WWE career in his victory, last eliminating Roman Reigns to earn his WrestleMania title shot. While "The King of Strong Style" losing to AJ Styles for the gold at Mania 34 stopped him from appearing higher on this list, Nakamura can hang his hat on winning one of the best Rumbles ever.
17. Randy Orton (2009, 2017)
Before winning his first Royal Rumble Match in 2009, Randy Orton had shown himself to be a standout at January's traditional event. After lengthy stints and top-four finishes in 2004-07, Orton used the help of Legacy to win in '09.
Eight years later, "The Legend Killer" joined the exclusive list of two-time Rumble winners by last eliminating Roman Reigns to win the 2017 Royal Rumble Match. Unlike in '09, Orton was able to go on to capture the WWE Championship from Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 33.
16. Rey Mysterio (2006)
Inspired by the recent passing of his late friend Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio came into the 2006 Royal Rumble Match with a ton of momentum and support from the fans. After dedicating a potential victory to Eddie, Mysterio's odds became more difficult with a #2 entry.
Battling with Triple H for a good portion of the bout, the luchador went coast-to-coast starting and closing the match. Eliminating Triple H and Randy Orton, Mysterio made history with the longest duration in a single 30-Man Royal Rumble Match and went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship.
15. Chris Benoit (2004)
Arguably the only Royal Rumble winner more controversial than Vince McMahon is Chris Benoit. Not taking into account Benoit's deplorable actions in 2007, his Rumble victory was viewed as one of the better iterations of the stipulation at that time.
With a star studded lineup of WWE Hall of Famers and legends such as John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle, Benoit came from the #1 spot to last eliminate The Big Show to win the 2004 Royal Rumble Match. Benoit then went on to capture the elusive World Heavyweight Title from Triple H and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania XX.
14. John Cena (2008, 2013)
Often mentioned as the most shocking Royal Rumble surprise in the history of the match, John Cena left jaws on the floor when he walked out as the #30 entrant in the 2008 iteration.
After suffering a torn pectoral muscle that was supposed to lead to him being sidelined for nine months, Cena forever smashed fans' expectations on wrestler injuries and returned less than three months later to win the 2008 Rumble.
Joining the group of two-time winners, Cena went on to set up his rematch for the WWE Title with The Rock at WrestleMania 29 by last eliminating Ryback to earn the victory in the 2013 Rumble.
13. Triple H (2002, 2016)
Following his triumphant return from a serious quad injury at Madison Square Garden, nothing was going to stop Triple H from getting back to the top of WWE. Taking the momentum from this moment, "The Game" went on to outlast 29 other men by last eliminating Kurt Angle to win the 2002 Royal Rumble Match.
His gutsy performance in 2002 was a stark difference from his 2016 victory. After being taken out by Roman Reigns, Triple H returned as the 30th entrant in the Royal Rumble. Eliminating both Reigns and finally Dean Ambrose, Triple H made history by winning his second Rumble 14 years after his first and capturing his 14th world title.
12. The Undertaker (2007)
The Undertaker will forever be regarded as one of the most innovative and creative characters in the history of the pro wrestling business.
Having established an unmatched legacy, Taker looked to add another accomplishment to his resume by entering the 2007 Royal Rumble Match. Outlasting 28 other competitors, this bout came down to The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as the final two participants.
In one of the most thrilling and suspenseful closing stretches to a Rumble match ever, Taker outlasted "The Heartbreak Kid" to become the first #30 entrant to win the prestigious match. Taking that momentum, "The Deadman" went on to continue his vaunted and legendary WrestleMania undefeated streak by beating Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship.
11. Asuka (2018)
When it comes to historic Royal Rumble victories, it doesn't get better than Asuka's win in the first-ever 2018 Women's Royal Rumble. Giving the ladies the same opportunity that the men were given that night in Philadelphia was truly special.
Featuring some of the most important figures in the history of WWE's women's dIvision such as Trish Stratus, Lita, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and The Bella Twins, this historic contest saw the female stars being spotlighted like never before.
Asuka came out victorious, last eliminating Nikki Bella to earn her name in the record books as the first Women's Royal Rumble Match. If "The Empress of Tomorrow" was able to continue her undefeated streak at WrestleMania 34, then this victory would be much higher on this list.
10. Becky Lynch (2019)
In 2019, there was no other choice to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match than Becky Lynch. Following her stellar transformation to "The Man" and with her simmering rivalry with Ronda Rousey, Lynch came into the January event with a ton of momentum.
After losing to Asuka for the SmackDown Women's Championship earlier in the night, Becky took advantage of an attack on Lana to enter the Rumble at the last minute.
"The Man" earned her spot in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 35 by last eliminating Charlotte Flair to win the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. Becky then parlayed that into becoming the first female star to win a Mania main event by beating Flair and Ronda Rousey for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships.
Thanks to the legendary status of her Mania victory combined with her meteoric rise, Becky's win in the 2019 Rumble has to stand on par with every other women's winner.
9. Bayley (2024)
While choosing to put last year's winner this high might seem like recency bias, Bayley put on a terrific performance from the #3 spot in 2024.
Looking to find a way back to the top after numerous failures in title bouts, the then-Damage CTRL leader had a lot of pressure on her, but she somehow found herself outlasting 29 other competitors to earn a victory in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.
Setting the record for the longest duration in the Women's Royal Rumble at over one hour and three minutes, Bayley showcased her perseverance and determination in a spirited effort, last eliminating Liv Morgan.
Bayley's win led to Damage CTRL turning on their former leader with WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY now taking the reigns. Bayley captured the gold with a victory over IYO at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.
8. Edge (2010, 2021)
Returning from injury after seven months on the shelf, Edge's victory in the 2010 Royal Rumble Match is viewed as one of the better conclusions to the 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal match.
Becoming yet another legendary WWE superstar to win his second Rumble after more than a decade, Edge once again returned from injury to enter the 2021 iteration as the 1st entrant.
Battling his rival Randy Orton right from the start of the contest, "The Rated R Superstar" became only the fourth WWE superstar to win from the #1 spot.
Despite neither Rumble victory bringing Edge a championship triumph at Mania, Edge's returns in the January tradition, including his comeback in 2020, are truly iconic and will stand the test of time.
7. Drew McIntyre (2020)
When thinking about what makes a good Royal Rumble winner, fans usually say that it should be a WWE superstar who gets elevated by the victory in the match and propelled to main event status thereafter.
In 2020, Drew McIntyre was not viewed as an overwhelming favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match. However, McIntyre came in at #16 and immediately eliminated the dominant WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.
After a spectacular Royal Rumble Match featuring Edge's return after nine years away from the business, "The Scottish Warrior" outlasted 29 other men, last eliminating Roman Reigns to win the 2020 bout. McIntyre then beat Lesnar to capture the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36.
Since his Rumble victory, Drew has been an undeniable top star, winning the world championship three times in total. Along with countless great matches and rivalries, McIntyre's Rumble win firmly cemented his top superstar status.
6. Rhea Ripley (2023)
Joining The Judgment Day in May 2022, Rhea Ripley established herself as the dominant force of the WWE women's dIvision. To cement her top contender status, Ripley entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and did so as the #1 entrant.
Setting a new record for longest duration in the Women's Rumble at over one hour, Ripley showed off her endurance and last eliminated Liv Morgan to earn the victory. Rhea went on to defeat Charlotte Flair in a superb bout to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.
Ripley has been WWE's biggest female superstar in every way possible. Arguably on par with the popularity of any active male superstar, Rhea now stands head and shoulders above the rest with her 2023 Rumble victory playing a significant role in establishing that.
5. Bianca Belair (2021)
If this list was strictly of Women's Royal Rumble victors, Bianca Belair would make the strongest argument to stand atop the field.
Despite the 2021 Royal Rumble event taking place in front of no fans at the ThunderDome, the women stole the show with a thrilling bout that highlighted the future of the division, especially with the final two participants.
Coming down to the two biggest rising stars in the company, Belair was able to overcome Rhea Ripley to win the 2021 Rumble from the #3 spot. Then, in an unforgettable headliner, "The E.S.T. of WWE" defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37.
Becoming the first African American woman to win the Rumble and a Mania main event, Belair has since proven herself to be one of the faces of WWE.
4. Ric Flair (1992)
As a 16-time world champion and one of the most famous pro wrestlers of all time, Ric Flair is a bonafide icon of the industry who has achieved accolades spanning four decades.
However, there might not be a more iconic and more mentioned victory of Flair's career than his win in the 1992 Royal Rumble Match. Coming in at #3, "The Nature Boy" faced insurmountable odds in this 30-man spectacle.
With the 1992 iteration holding extra significance being the first Rumble with the WWE Championship on the line, the stakes couldn't be higher and the field couldn't be more stacked. 17 Hall of Famers included, this may be the most-star studded match in history.
"The Dirtiest Player In The Game" outlasted all 29 competitors, last eliminating Hulk Hogan with an assist from Sid Justice to win his first WWE Championship. To put the cherry on top, Flair cut one of his most legendary promos "with a tear in his eye" after the victory.
3. Shawn Michaels (1995, 1996)
Shawn Michaels holds the distinction of being known as "Mr. WrestleMania" thanks to his amazing catalog of brilliant in-ring performances at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, his legacy at the Royal Rumble should receive just as much praise.
Michaels became the first WWE superstar to start a Rumble Match as the first entrant and outlast everyone to win the bout in 1995. Then, "The Heartbreak Kid" joined Hulk Hogan as the second man to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles in 1996. Unlike in '95, Michaels parlayed the win the following year to go on to defeat Bret Hart in an Iron Man Match to capture the WWE Title.
Further adding to his Rumble legacy, Michaels set up some WrestleMania classics against Chris Jericho and Kurt Angle in 2003 and 2004. HBK also put together one of the most riveting and compelling Rumble performances of all time in his bid to get a rematch against The Undertaker in 2010.
Whether in victory or defeat, Michaels always found a way to stand out and excite the fans in every Rumble he competed in. HBK could make an argument for being "Mr. Royal Rumble" as well.
2. Cody Rhodes (2023, 2024)
After his brutal pectoral injury that sidelined him for seven months, "The American Nightmare" returned as the #30 entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble.
Facing off with Gunther after a record-breaking performance for "The Ring General," Cody was able to claim his first Rumble win in 2023. However, Rhodes could not finish his story against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39.
This led to a year-long journey for Cody to make it right back to the Men's Rumble Match in 2024 with arguably an even more competitive field of WWE superstars. Despite that, Rhodes last eliminated CM Punk to earn back-to-back Rumble victories.
This win was not in vain as Cody finally finished his story by defeating Reigns to end his 1,316-day reign and capture the gold for the first time at WrestleMania XL.
Recency bias be damned, Cody Rhodes is one of the greatest Royal Rumble winners ever. His current status as WWE's biggest babyface all started to come together starting with his victory in the Rumble.
1. Stone Cold Steve Austin (1997, 1998, 2001)
It couldn't be anyone else, could it? Stone Cold Steve Austin's run as the "Face of WWE" didn't last long, but his stretch as the premier star at the Royal Rumble still lives on today.
In 1997, Austin was coming off the heels of his King of the Ring victory and in the midst of a star-making feud with Bret Hart. Lasting over 45 minutes, Stone Cold cheated by returning to the ring after being eliminated to throw Hart over the top rope and win the Royal Rumble Match.
With the controversial nature of his victory, Austin did not get his WWE Championship shot that year. However, "The Texas Rattlesnake" came back the next year with the entire match centered around him and overcame a "bounty" on his head by Mr. McMahon to win the 1998 Rumble.
Using the victory to kickstart a legendary rivalry with "Iron" Mike Tyson on the road to WrestleMania 14, Austin defeated Shawn Michaels to claim his first WWE Title.
Three years and one neck surgery later, Stone Cold found himself back in the Rumble and faced even stiffer competition. From The Rock and The Undertaker to Big Show and Drew Carey, this field made for one of the greatest Royal Rumble matches ever.
Austin overcame a bloody attack from Triple H and a record-breaking 12 eliminations from Kane to win the 2001 Rumble. In yet another unforgettable WrestleMania moment, Austin went on to align with his arch nemesis Vince McMahon to defeat The Rock for the WWE Title at Mania X-7.
Austin's three victories (a record), combined with his unquestionable WrestleMania success, make him the most logical and sensible choice as the greatest Royal Rumble winner of all time.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
Ranking Potential Surprise Entrants In The Women's WWE Royal Rumble
WWE Royal Rumble Preview: Date, Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream