Jey Uso Out To Prove Doubters Wrong Against Gunther At WWE WrestleMania 41
In what was an all-time shocking finish to the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, Jey Uso dumped John Cena out onto the floor at Lucas Oil Stadium and punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.
The moment was the culmination of one of the more unpredictable rises in popularity for a WWE Superstar, at least in recent memory. Uso's victory, however, did not come without its detractors.
Despite transforming himself into arguably the most over star in the entire company the last year plus, there are still those out in the WWE Universe who haven't bought in to the idea of Jey Uso as a future World Heavyweight Champion.
He seems fully aware that his next shot at Gunther may be his last opportunity to finally change that perception.
"This is do or die for me," Uso told Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports in a recent interview to promote WWE2K25. "I feel like I am doubted a lot. A lot of people are doubting me right now, Uce. I'm not supposed to be in this position. I know that. They know that. But I'm going to shut them all up."
When you stop to think about it, it's not that hard to really pinpoint what it is about Jey Uso that resonates with so many in audience.
The aforementioned naysayers will claim he's nothing more than a catchphrase and an entrance, but his connection with the crowd runs much deeper than that.
"I think a lot of people rock with me, Uce, because they watched me grow in front of them. They know where I came from. They raised me up. That's all I'm going to do. Every Monday, I show up to work and I make sure to leave it all out there. I'm trying to enjoy this ride."
His opponent in Las Vegas is reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. A man who has publicly scoffed and degraded the idea of facing Jey Uso at WrestleMania on numerous occasions.
The Ring General has nothing to gain and everything to lose by facing Uso once again, as he's proven time and again to be the better man. Most recently at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.
"I think he's the best in-ring performer," Uso said. "There is something about him. He carries that energy. He's intimidating, strong, big and heavy. But I need to get through this mountain so I can prove it to myself and to the world. I'm trying to be world heavyweight champ."
Jey Uso, by his own admission, is coming off a disappointing performance at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. His highly anticipated bout against his brother Jimmy Uso, missed the mark for many who took in 'Showcase of the Immortals' last year.
That match only serves as more fuel to Jey's fire, to go out and put in an effort against Gunther that will leave fans talking for all the right reasons.
