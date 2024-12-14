Who Is Roman Reigns' Wife? All About Galina Becker
Roman Reigns is one of WWE's top stars and arguably the most known wrestler on the current roster. While Reigns is a public figure, many fans do not know much about his personal life and his non-wrestling family.
After being together for 17 years, married for 10 of those, and with five children, Reigns, real name Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoa'i, and his wife Galina Becker, have established a strong relationship that has stood the test of time.
Here is everything you need to know about Roman Reigns' wife, Galina Becker.
Galina Becker's background
Galina Becker was born on March 11, 1987 in Jacksonville, Florida. Becker had a passion for track and field, playing the sport during high school and college. She is a graduate of Georgia Tech where she studied business management. After graduation, Becker went on to work as a fitness model.
How Galina Becker met Roman Reigns
While studying at Georgia Institute of Technology, Galina Becker met Roman Reigns. The couple hit it off quick and became best friends. In a 2016 interview with WWE Unfiltered, Reigns discussed how they first met.
"When we first met, we were just having fun. We were kind of glued to each other… just not having a care in the world or worry about anyone but us."- Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns & Galina Becker's wedding
In December 2014, Roman Reigns and Galina Becker exchanged vows in a traditional Samoan ceremony on Disney's Castaway Cay, which is a private island part of the Bahamas. Taking a Disney Cruise with their oldest daughter Joelle.
Asked about his wedding son, Reigns replied "We took a Disney cruise when we got married, so we were limited. Umm, I think A Whole New World, it was a A Whole New World, or something like that."
Roman Reigns & Galina Becker's children
Roman Reigns and Galina Becker have five children together. Their oldest child, Joelle, was born in December 2007. The couple welcomed two sets of twins in 2016 and 2020 to bring their total to five. In an interview with the Today Show, Reigns discussed wanting to spend more time with his kids thanks to his part-time schedule.
"It's been great. My schedule's shifted around a little bit, so I have a lot more time at home now, and I can feel that relationship strengthening, and those bonds are getting better and better. It's a very blessed situation."- Roman Reigns
How Galina Becker supported Roman Reigns through leukemia
Back in 2018, Reigns famously announced that his leukemia had returned and required him to leave WWE indefinitely. Roman received one of his loudest ovations when he returned to announce that he was in remission the following year in 2019.
Since his relationship with Galina Becker started, Roman has been diagnosed with leukemia twice. First being diagnosed in 2007 and then again in 2018, Becker was there for Reigns to support and comfort him through both his Leukemia battles.
