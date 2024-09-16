Dave Bautista's New Movie Tanks At The Box Office
It wasn't a good weekend for Dave Bautista and his supporters.
Deadline reports Bautista's new movie, The Killer's Game, was projected to only earn $2.6 million in 2,623 theaters, over the course of three days. The Killer's Game is set to finish at No. 6 for the weekend behind Reagan, Am I Racist, Deadpool & Wolverine, Speak No Evil, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice topped the rankings.
The $2.6 million is the lowest of all the movies Bautista's been in during his Hollywood run. His previous low was $3.2 million for Hotel Artemis in 2018.
It took Bautista time to find his footing in the world of Hollywood after departing his full-time WWE schedule in 2010. But the 55-year-old put his name on the map and cemented his spot in acting with his role in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy as Drax the Destroyer. The opportunity jump started his career in acting which led Bautista to make a WWE return in January 2014. The thought was returning to the wrestling world would put more eyeballs on him which in turn would get pro wrestling fans to see the movie.
Things didn't go as planned. Bautista won the Royal Rumble for the second time which cemented his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 30. But it was a rocky time and started to go sideways. Fans didn't want him winning the Royal Rumble or winning the WWE championship. The people wanted Bryan Danielson. WWE reacted and gave them what they wanted with Danielson submitting Bautista at WrestleMania 30 to win the gold.
After WrestleMania 30, Bautista reformed the stable Evolution with Triple H and Randy Orton. They lost two six-man tag team matches against The Shield before Bautista left the company and headed back to Hollywood.
