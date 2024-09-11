Dave Bautista Endorses WWE Star For Next Great Wrestler-Turned-Actor
Dave Bautista is having his Hollywood moment. After starring in three Guardian of the Galaxy films, a Blade Runner sequel, Dune, and many other blockbuster offerings, the former WWE Heavyweight Champion is reaping the rewards of a successful on-screen career.
Bautista's most recent film, The Killer's Game, is hitting theaters on September 13, so the big man is making the media rounds to promote his new action flick. Part of that media tour was a stop with BuzzFeed and a room full of adorable puppies. As a dog dad, Dave immediately fell in love with the wrinkly pups.
When asked his opinion on who would make the next great WWE star to Hollywood success story, big Dave mentioned none other than Phil "CM Punk" Brooks.
"You know who I think was overlooked as an actor--I don't know if he hasn't pursued acting as much as he'd like to because he's still heavily pursuing professional wrestling--is CM Punk, Phil Brooks," Bautista said. "His potential in acting is pretty unlimited."
The Guardian of the Galaxy actor added that Punk would have to give up his wrestling pursuit if he wanted to breakthrough in Hollywood, and that he'd also like to work with his former pro wrestling colleague.
Punk's acting career began in 2014 with appearances on two episodes of Maron on IFC. His most notable role was a recent four-episode stint on FX's Mayans M.C. in 2022.
It's also interesting to note that Bautista got Drew McIntyre, Punk's bitter rival, his first acting role in The Killer's Game. Wait... is this all a work?