Exclusive First Look: Dark Side Of The Ring S6 E6 - "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert
Vice's Dark Side of the Ring series returns tonight with an episode that features "Hot Stuff" Eddie Gilbert.
The Takedown on SI have received an exclusive clip from the episode that you can view below. The clip features Gilbert’s encapsulating and complicated time in the pro wrestling industry alongside other characters, and the way the legendary babyface was the backbone to one of the greatest heel turns in history.
Gilbert was a fixture in WWE, WCW, and ECW throughout his career in pro wrestling and this week's episode documents his legacy and self destruction throughout his career.
Dark Side of the Ring has been a hit series for Vice since the show premiered in 2019. The show has chronicled some of pro wrestling's darkest stories including Chris Benoit, the death of Owen Hart, the death of Bruiser Brody, the plane ride from hell, the Mick Foley vs. Undertaker Hell in a Cell match from King of the Ring in 1998, and much more.
The Eddie Gilbert episode is part of the show's sixth season that has also featured Billy Graham, Vader, and Tony Atlas.
The Eddie Gilbert episode premieres on April 29 at 10pm EST on Vice.
