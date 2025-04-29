CM Punk Talks Post WrestleMania Treat, Heels Season 3 & Rom Com Pitch With Bautista
CM Punk is living a life where he can have his cake and eat it too.
A necessary proverb for a man who has a propensity to indulge in sweets after big matches and his first ever main event bout at WrestleMania was no exception. Punk revealed to Deadline that he celebrated his latest career milestone with a piece of chocolate cake and a pint of ice cream while sitting in his hotel room with a few close friends.
The perfect decompression for Punk as he begins mapping out his road to WrestleMania 42 next year in New Orleans.
The self-proclaimed 'Best in the World' has aspirations that his triple threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in Las Vegas will be the first of many that close out the 'Showcase of the Immortals', while he simultaneously continues his pursuit of achieving goals outside of the squared circle.
An endeavor that Punk tells Deadline is much easier to accomplish under the current WWE regime.
"It was harder back in the day because wrestling was the lion’s share of what I did, and I wasn’t allowed to do other stuff. I have pre-existing relationships and projects I work on that are grandfathered into my contract. I typically do Monday Night Raw live on Netflix every week. But if I need to dip out for two weeks to shoot an independent film, I can always do that."
Punk has quite a few acting credits under his belt already, including a run as Ricky Rabies on the first two seasons of the pro wrestling drama Heels on Starz.
Despite a major cliffhanger involving star Stephen Amell's character, the show was not renewed for a third season. There's hope, however, that Heels will be able to live on in the future now that Netflix has acquired the rights to the show.
CM Punk himself is pushing for a Heels revival to be added to his list of his upcoming film and television projects.
"We’re trying to petition Netflix to do a third season of Heels. I have two projects coming down the line that I’m very excited about. One is the TV show Revival that will air on Syfy, and a really, really fun movie called Night Patrol, written and directed by Ryan Prows. I don’t want to give away too much but it’s night patrol, LAPD, Bloods, Crips, vampires."
While he would not reveal any details about his character in Night Patrol, Deadline was able to confirm through other sources that Punk will be portraying a vampire in the flick.
More: Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan Taking Time Off From WWE For Major Film Role
While Punk has been able to dip his toe into the horror genre on a number of occasions in his career, the former World Heavyweight Champion admitted that he would love the opportunity to do a romantic comedy one day.
Especially if that meant getting to work on screen with fellow wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista.
"Me and Dave Bautista are trying to do a rom-com, maybe not together, but it’s a race. He really wants to do one, and I really want to do one too. Dave and I are two emotional b**ches. We would absolutely kill that genre, guaranteed, him especially. I’m dying to work with him. What if we were romantically involved? Who’s not going to pay to see that?"
