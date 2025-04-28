WWE Rumors: Two NXT Stars Officially Called Up To The WWE Raw Roster
Roxanne Perez and Giulia are both reportedly headed to the WWE main roster.
A new report by PWInsider indicates that their appearances on last week's show were, in fact, an official call up for both stars.
Perez and Giulia were involved in what was a no contest finish in the Iyo Sky vs. Stephanie Vaquer match. Perez got involved in the match, which ended things, and Giulia appeared after that.
According to the report, both women were wearing official "WWE Raw" patches on their gear last week and that those patches will be put into Topps trading card sets. Perez is booked to wrestle against Rhea Ripley on this week's episode of Raw.
Though she's listed as an official member of the WWE main roster now, Giulia still appears to be figuring into plans on the NXT brand. Last week, NXT ended with Giulia and NXT Women's Champion, Stephanie Vaquer, staring each other down -- leading to speculation that the two are set to have another match together.
Earlier this year, Vaquer defeated Giulia to become the NXT Women's Champion.
As for Roxanne Perez, she's spent the last few months splitting time on the main roster and in NXT. She's appeared for NXT in losing efforts, but also has wrestled main roster matches including inside Elimination Chamber at the WWE Elimination Chamber PPV event in March.
