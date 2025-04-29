Pat McAfee To Face Gunther At WWE Backlash
Monday night Raw broadcaster Pat McAfee has not wrestled a singles match since he beat The Miz in a short impromptu contest at WrestleMania 39, but he's going to break that streak at Backlash next month.
McAfee cut a passionate and expletive filled promo from the commentary desk on Monday's episode of Raw. He said he's a man who is lucky enough to be blessed with great friends, one of whom, is the legendary Michael Cole.
When former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther put his hands on Michael Cole last week on Raw, McAfee said he had no choice but to come to his aid. He saved Cole from a sleeper hold with one good flying forearm to the temple of the Ring General, and he ended up getting choked out himself.
Pat was hell-bent on not taking that assault laying down. He called SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who was filling in Monday for Raw GM Adam Pearce, down to the ring and asked him to lift Gunther's suspension so he could throw hands with the former world champ as soon as possible.
Aldis did not cut short Gunther's suspension right away, but did promise McAfee a match with the Ring General at Backlash on Saturday, May 10 in St. Louis.
Current Backlash Card:
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
Gunther vs. Pat McAfee
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Backlash Match Set After Bayley’s Attacker Reveals Herself
WWE Rumors: Two NXT Stars Officially Called Up To The WWE Raw Roster
Tiffany Stratton Reveals What Charlotte Flair Said To Her After WWE WrestleMania 41 Match
Bryan Danielson Leaves Door Open For Return To The Ring At Forbidden Door