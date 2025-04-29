Wrestling On FanNation

Pat McAfee To Face Gunther At WWE Backlash

WWE Raw commentator Pat McAfee wants more of Gunther and he's going to get him at Backlash next month in St. Louis.

Rick Ucchino

Pat McAfee to face Gunther at Backlash
Pat McAfee to face Gunther at Backlash / WWE.com

Monday night Raw broadcaster Pat McAfee has not wrestled a singles match since he beat The Miz in a short impromptu contest at WrestleMania 39, but he's going to break that streak at Backlash next month.

McAfee cut a passionate and expletive filled promo from the commentary desk on Monday's episode of Raw. He said he's a man who is lucky enough to be blessed with great friends, one of whom, is the legendary Michael Cole.

When former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther put his hands on Michael Cole last week on Raw, McAfee said he had no choice but to come to his aid. He saved Cole from a sleeper hold with one good flying forearm to the temple of the Ring General, and he ended up getting choked out himself.

Pat was hell-bent on not taking that assault laying down. He called SmackDown GM Nick Aldis, who was filling in Monday for Raw GM Adam Pearce, down to the ring and asked him to lift Gunther's suspension so he could throw hands with the former world champ as soon as possible.

Aldis did not cut short Gunther's suspension right away, but did promise McAfee a match with the Ring General at Backlash on Saturday, May 10 in St. Louis.

Current Backlash Card:

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Gunther vs. Pat McAfee

The Latest On WWE, AEW & More

WWE Backlash Match Set After Bayley’s Attacker Reveals Herself

WWE Rumors: Two NXT Stars Officially Called Up To The WWE Raw Roster

Tiffany Stratton Reveals What Charlotte Flair Said To Her After WWE WrestleMania 41 Match

Bryan Danielson Leaves Door Open For Return To The Ring At Forbidden Door

Published
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/WWE