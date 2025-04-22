WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41
WWE has officially retired a championship belt following WrestleMania 41.
On Tuesday, it was noticed the website page for the Universal Championship was updated to show "Retired." The page notes Roman Reigns as the championship's final holder, with his Reign, of course, ending on April 7th of last year.
Per the WWE website:
When the WWE Championship became exclusive to SmackDown LIVE following the WWE Brand Extension, Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley created the Universal Championship as the flagship title of Monday Night Raw. The Universal Title then switched to the blue brand with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's 2019 victory over Seth Rollins.
The belt was first introduced in 2016 with its inaugural winner being Finn Balor. Balor's reign would last just a day, however, as he would vacate the title after suffering a shoulder injury. The final holder of the Unversal Championship was Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief held the title for a record 1,316 days, from August 30, 2020 to April 7, 2024. Reigns, of course, lost the title to Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania 40.
Full Lost Of Universal Championship Holders
Wrestler
Dates
Roman Reigns
Aug 30, 2020 - Apr 7, 2024
Bray Wyatt
Aug 23, 2020 - Aug 30, 2020
Braun Strowman
April 4, 2020 - Aug 23, 2020
Goldberg
Feb 27, 2020 - Apr 4, 2020
Bray Wyatt
Oct 31, 2019 - Feb 27, 2020
Seth Rollins
Aug 11, 2019 - Oct 31, 2019
Brock Lesnar
Jul 14, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Seth Rollins
Apr 7, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019
Brock Lesnar
Nov 2, 2018 - Apr 7, 2019
Roman Reigns
Aug 19, 2018 - Oct 22, 2018
Brock Lesnar
Apr 2, 2017 - Aug 19, 2018
Goldberg
Mar 5, 2017 - Apr 2, 2017
Kevin Owens
Aug 29, 2016 - Mar 5, 2017
Finn Balor
Aug 21, 2016 - Aug 22, 2016
