WWE Officially Retires Championship Following WrestleMania 41

WWE Logo / WWE

WWE has officially retired a championship belt following WrestleMania 41.

On Tuesday, it was noticed the website page for the Universal Championship was updated to show "Retired." The page notes Roman Reigns as the championship's final holder, with his Reign, of course, ending on April 7th of last year.

WWE Retires Universal Championship / WWE.com

Per the WWE website:

When the WWE Championship became exclusive to SmackDown LIVE following the WWE Brand Extension, Stephanie McMahon and Mick Foley created the Universal Championship as the flagship title of Monday Night Raw. The Universal Title then switched to the blue brand with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's 2019 victory over Seth Rollins.

The belt was first introduced in 2016 with its inaugural winner being Finn Balor. Balor's reign would last just a day, however, as he would vacate the title after suffering a shoulder injury. The final holder of the Unversal Championship was Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief held the title for a record 1,316 days, from August 30, 2020 to April 7, 2024. Reigns, of course, lost the title to Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania 40.

Full Lost Of Universal Championship Holders

Wrestler

Dates

Roman Reigns

Aug 30, 2020 - Apr 7, 2024

Bray Wyatt

Aug 23, 2020 - Aug 30, 2020

Braun Strowman

April 4, 2020 - Aug 23, 2020

Goldberg

Feb 27, 2020 - Apr 4, 2020

Bray Wyatt

Oct 31, 2019 - Feb 27, 2020

Seth Rollins

Aug 11, 2019 - Oct 31, 2019

Brock Lesnar

Jul 14, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019

Seth Rollins

Apr 7, 2019 - Jul 14, 2019

Brock Lesnar

Nov 2, 2018 - Apr 7, 2019

Roman Reigns

Aug 19, 2018 - Oct 22, 2018

Brock Lesnar

Apr 2, 2017 - Aug 19, 2018

Goldberg

Mar 5, 2017 - Apr 2, 2017

Kevin Owens

Aug 29, 2016 - Mar 5, 2017

Finn Balor

Aug 21, 2016 - Aug 22, 2016

