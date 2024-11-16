Former WWE Superstar Opening New Wrestling School In 2025
Former WWE star, Mustafa Ali, will open up a brand new wrestling school next year.
Ali announced the news Saturday afternoon on social media. The school is called the Chicago Wrestling Center and the first class will begin in January.
According the the CWC website, the school will have various amenities and perks for students including:
- Train to become a professional wrestler in an extensive four month course.
- Train directly under Mustafa Ali, a 20+ year veteran of the industry who has competed in WWE, TNA and New Japan Pro.
- Students will have access to top of the line gym and cardio equipment before and after training sessions.
- Students will have access to cinematic cameras for promo class.
- Students will receive exclusive CWC Tracksuit.
- Students will have the opportunity to train with guest trainers from wwe, aew, tna and new japan pro.
Ali is a former member of the 205 Live division in WWE. Ali spent time on the main roster with various gimmick iterations after 205 Live ended, but never stuck with anything specific. He was released in September of 2023.
Since being released, Ali has taken independent wrestling dates all over the country and worked for both New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA. In TNA, Ali won the X-Division Championship. Ali is a well known talent in the Chicagoland area, with roots in Freelance Wrestling and other local promotions.
