WWE Superstar Logan Paul Responds To Mike Tyson's Challenge With Insult To His Face
A fight spectacle occurred on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, as Jake Paul won a unanimous decision over former undisputed champion Mike Tyson.
Could we see "Iron Mike" back inside the ring with another member of the Paul family?
Alongside Paul, Tyson did an in-ring interview where he was asked if he'd fight again. While non-committal, he threw down the gauntet to Jake's brother and former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.
MORE: WWE Fans Take to Social Media With Concerns About Netflix After Tyson v Paul Fight
"I don't know. Maybe his brother," Tyson told Netflix's Ariel Helwani.
When Helwani asked the question, Tyson said maybe again. Helwani shot the question to the WWE star, who gave a weird look at Tyson and shot back at him.
"Motherf—er, I'll kill you Mike" Paul retorted. Jake and Tyson laughed while Logan gave his potented response.
Logan was part of the festivities before the fight began as he rode in a luxury car with Jake on the way to the ring in what was one of the only highlights of the fight. Paul and Tyson put on an eight-round snoozefest which the former won a lopsided decision on all three scorecards.
It is unknown when Logan will step back inside the squared circle for WWE. He last appeared at WWE SummerSlam at the beginning of August in his hometown of Cleveland where Paul lost the United States title to LA Knight, who still holds the gold and is coming off a successful title defense against Berto on Friday's edition of SmackDown.
Recommended
Cody Rhodes Reveals The Biggest WWE Expense He Pays For Out-Of-Pocket
The 10 Highest Paid WWE Wrestlers
Most Followed WWE Wrestlers on Social Media (Past & Present)