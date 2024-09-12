EXCLUSIVE: Moose Talks Decision To Re-Sign With TNA, WWE NXT Partnership And Nic Nemeth
Quinn Ojinnaka, better known to wrestling fans as Moose, has become a flag bearer for TNA Wrestling since signing with the company in 2016. His incredible combination of athleticism, looks and charisma make him one of the promotion's biggest stars.
Ojinnaka, a former six-year NFL offensive tackle and guard, made one of the smoothest transitions from pro football to professional wrestling since debuting in the ring in 2012. Over a 12-year career and eight years with TNA Wrestling, Moose has reached unbelievable heights as a former three-time TNA World Champion.
This Friday, September 13, Moose will look to further add to his legacy when he faces reigning world champion Nic Nemeth for the top prize in the company at Victory Road from San Antonio, Texas. With a win, Ojinnaka will tie former two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley with four reigns, only behind WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle with six reigns.
Being given the ball of a top star in the company on three separate occasions, Moose plans to make this reign his best one and feels his hard work has led to him being a top star for the promotion.
"The next reign is always the best one, that's the bias that I have," Moose told The Takedown.
"It feels good the company trusting you to be in, making you the face of, like I call myself, 'The Face of the Franchise.' But also it has a lot to do with the work I put in and the effort I put in every day with my diet, my training, my passion for pro wrestling that oozes out of my pores when I walk by management or walk by my peers they see it. So I think for them it's an easy decision to make that call because of how extremely hard I work to be in this position."
Moose held the TNA World Championship for six months in 2024 after defeating Alex Shelley for the title at Hard To Kill 2024. The event was an important one as the company rebranded from IMPACT Wrestling back to TNA Wrestling. For Moose, it marked another memorable moment and title win in his career.
"It felt great, man," Moose said. "It was a rebrand going from IMPACT Wrestling to TNA and for me being the guy leading us to that crucial change in the company's history, it was definitely memorable. I think I've done a good job in each time I've won the title, it's been a memorable moment."
"So yeah, my hopes is continuing to make everything, especially when it comes to the title picture, memorable. And that's what I plan on doing."
The title win came just a few months after Ojinnaka re-signed with the promotion for a five-year deal in August 2023. Moose describes the decision to re-sign as being comfortable where he was at and feeling like many people in the company were family.
"I mean, TNA is home to me. I have a lot of friends and a lot of family members, who I consider family members at least, that work here. From the guys in The System with me, to guys like Tommy (Dreamer), production guys like Eric Thompkins, Scott (D'Amore) who was, I mean I know he's no longer with the company, but he was definitely a big part of getting the deal done, and then you got guys like Ariel (Shnerer), which he's been under the table, you know what I'm saying, with the company, but he's in a much fruitful role now."
"But I have a lot of people here who I consider family so it's always tough to start off fresh somewhere else not knowing how you're gonna be utilized and not know where your career is going to go and I've just been comfortable where I'm at. And I love TNA and I think TNA is in my flesh and my blood."
Speaking of family, the three-time TNA World Champion is the leader of the top faction in the promotion, The System. The group, consisting of Eddie Edwards, Alisha Edwards, Brian Myers and JDC, was formed in January and was another easy decision to join for Moose.
"We're family, we've known each other for a very long time, so I don't think, I mean I couldn't tell you other groups or factions I couldn't tell you the dynamics of them other factions, but I know our dynamics is we all look each other at more than just friends, we look at each other as family. Guys I talk to every single day not only the days we work, so it was an easy decision."
One of the biggest factors to the buzz surrounding TNA Wrestling in 2024 has been the company's partnership with WWE NXT.
From Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry appearing on WWE premium live events to Wes Lee and Charlie Dempsey showing up on TNA IMPACT, the crossover relationship has done great things for both promotions so far. Moose believes the fans are the winners of this partnership.
"Me as a wrestler, I'm always down for any competition from anywhere. Whoever they got, their big dogs. Oba (Femi), bring him on. Trick (Williams), Ethan (Page), whoever you can think of. Like I'm down and I'm sure The System will say the same," Moose said.
"They have some great talents over there as we have on our side, so whoever they think would make a good matchup just bring them on and we'll see how we pair up, but I think it's great for the fans at the end of the day, the fans are the ones who win in this relationship. I'm happy we have it, and I'm happy the fans get to see it and I can't wait to see what the future produces."
This Friday's TNA Victory Road will reportedly be one of the company's highest selling U.S. shows of 2024. With the headline bout with the former Dolph Ziggler, Moose was asked for his thoughts on Nic Nemeth's run in the promotion and his current title reign ahead of their showdown.
"I think Nic Nemeth is great, man. I think he's definitely crucial to the change, the positive upreach that we've been heading towards in the last few months, he's definitely a big part of that," Moose said. "I think I have nothing but positivity to say about Nic Nemeth's in-ring ability, there is this aura that comes with him, you know what I'm saying."
"So beating him for the second time and beating him to become the four time TNA World Champion is definitely gonna do wonders for my career. So that's why I'm very focused on this match and I can't wait for Friday night."