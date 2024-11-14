Freddie Prinze Jr Gives Update On New Wrestling Promotion
Actor and former WWE producer Freddie Prinze, Jr. has given an update on his plans to start his own wrestling promotion.
During his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, Prinze indicated that he has had meetings with both Warner Bros. Discovery and Vice TV as potential hosts for his new venture.
“We went to Warner Discovery, which was like the worst meeting that I had out of all of them,” Prinze said. “They basically just wanted me to do a reality show by the end of the pitch and knew nothing about wrestling and didn’t seem to care for wrestling at all,” Prinze said. “So it was not a good meeting. I must have failed at some point in the pitch because they were not interested in what I was saying. I gave the same pitch to everyone else — it was the only place that didn’t work.
“I also pitched to — what was it? Vice? Yeah, Vice TV,” he continued. “And they wanted the show bad, but they were going under some business restructuring — trying to basically stay on the air — and they couldn’t afford the show at the end of the day. That was a place I really wanted to go because they have Dark Side of the Ring and I thought we could be a cool pairing with them. So I was disappointed there.”
Prinze indicated his initial pitch was for six episodes, set up as a documentary about beginning his new promotion, with two additional episodes that would be two hour specials.
Prinze also said during the show that he is currently still in discussions with a streaming network about a potential home for the promotion, but did not disclose which one, as they are still working on working together.
Freddie Prinze Jr. is an accomplished actor, starring in I Know What You Did Last Summer and its sequel, Scooby-Doo, as well as voiced the character Kanan Jarrus in the animated series Star Wars Rebels.
Prinze is also the co-owner of “MyFandom”, an iOS sports app co-founded by Fred and Josh Shernoff. The app allows sports fans to upload their live event photos and videos to build a personal collection of their own attendance while contributing to wrestling’s legacy.
