John Cena Officially Confirmed For Major WWE Event In 2025
John Cena's retirement tour is kicking off with a bang as the 16-time World Champion has officially declared for his final Royal Rumble Match in 2025, making him the first and only Superstar to enter next year's event thus far.
The announcement was made on the WWE X account in a post promoting tickets going on sale for the Feb. 1st event this coming Friday morning.
John Cena announced his retirement from professional wrestling during a surprise appearance at Money in the Bank earlier this year. During the post show press conference, Cena was asked about the prospect of winning a 17th World Championship and breaking the tie for the all-time record that he currently holds with Ric Flair.
It was here that Cena brought up the possibility of competing in the Rumble for the first time.
"I would love that opportunity, but those opportunities are earned, and given my past track record, I got some work to do," Cena said about winning another World Title. "The Rumble, that’s a great ticket, right? Elimination Chamber now has some stakes to it, so that’s another great opportunity, and like I said, WrestleMania is not my last [match], Money in the Bank is another great opportunity, so I know from a straight competitive standpoint, I gotta work my way up from the bottom because I’m a realist."
Cena is one of nine men to win two Royal Rumble matches. A victory this coming February would make him just the second person ever to win three, joining Stone Cold Steve Austin.
The Royal Rumble will emanate from Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis next year. The official kick-starter to WrestleMania season. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am on Ticketmaster.
