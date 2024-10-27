Hulk Hogan Claims He Turned Down Advances From Two Pop Music Icons
Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in professional wrestling. He is also known for his larger-than-life stories from his storied career. His newest claim, however, is provoking more questions than answers, and it involves separate advances from two of pop music’s biggest stars.
During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, Hogan claimed that during the height of his fame he rejected advances from Cher in the 1980's and Madonna in the 1990's.
Hogan made this claim regarding singer Cher:
“The thing that really got me with the whole celebrity thing was when I was sitting at the Twin Towers one day with my wife at Vince [McMahon]’s birthday party. This cop comes up, taps me on the shoulder, and I said, ‘Yes?’ So, now I’m sitting with my wife, right? And the guy goes, ‘Oh, Cher sent her limo for you—it’s downstairs. She wants you to come over and have dinner with her.'"
"I’m like, ‘Cher? What are you talking about?’ And he says, ‘No, the Cher, the singer!’ I didn’t know what to make of it. I said, ‘Get out of here, what are you talking about?’ But you know, it was kind of weird because she just thought she could send a car, and I’d jump in and go running over there. No, no, Brother, come on. I was with my wife—I wouldn’t do that anyway.”
In 1992, Hogan claimed that pop singer Madonna propositioned him for an encounter after the release of her book while he was in New York.
“Then there was another time when Madonna put out that S&M book—I can’t remember what they called it. She had a party in New York City, and I was at the Garden that night. She sent a car to pick me up to come to her party. And once again, I was with my wife, so I’m not doing that stuff. But yeah, those things catch you off guard, and that’s when you kind of realize that the character crosses over into that world.”
At press time, neither Cher or Madonna have responded publicly to Hogan’s claims, but The Takedown on SI will provide an update if, or when, they do.
