VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Responds After Being Called Hulk Hogan On Instagram Live
Nicki Minaj fans couldn't contain themselves when the rapper appeared on Instagram Live with blonde hair and bandana recently, looking strikingly similar to Hulk Hogan.
As Minaj started reading through the Live's comments, she noticed fans had began calling her Hulk Hogan. She immediately responded, as her friend smiled and tried to hold back her laughter in the background.
"Who the f*** you calling Hulk Hogan? M***********. You know what. Blocking your a**. Hulk Hogan? Oh, ugh, ugh, hunty."
As the stream continued, she chuckled slightly while commenting:
Hulk Hogan? Hulk blocking.
Watch the full clip below.
Both Hogan and Minaj are regularly in the news, with the former making headlines for both positive and controversial reasons as of late. In the past few weeks he signed a new legends contract with the WWE, keeping him with the company for another five years. His Biopic was scrapped after director Todd Phillips explained that it was "not going to come together for me." And at a promotional event in Ohio, a can of his Real American Beer busted open a women's head.