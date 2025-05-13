Kenny Omega Makes Bold Prediction On Future WrestleMania Main Event
Kenny Omega says that a future WWE WrestleMania main event might just include social media stars and YouTube talents.
In an interview with Adi Shankar, Omega semi-seriously suggested that because of all the celebrity performers that WWE has been utilizing on big shows, a main event between Logan Paul and Mr. Beast might not be too far off the grid.
“I think we’re headed on a path where it’s like... a couple of WrestleMania's down the road, the main event is gonna be Logan Paul vs. Mr. Beast," Omega said. "What is the wrestling acumen? How many miles have they put into it? It’s like, does it matter?”
Omega has never wrestled for WWE, but is a top start and the current AEW International Champion. He is a former AEW World Champion and Tag Team Champion, and is a founding member of AEWthe company
Omega is rumored to be on a collision course with Kazuchika Okada at the AEW stadium show, All In, from Texas later this summer.
Omega and Okada had a long feud together when they were both in New Japan Pro Wrestling and produced multiple matches that were critically acclaimed as some of the best ever.
As far as celebrities in WWE go, this past weekend at Backlash, WWE featured a celebrity match when Pat McAfee faced Gunther in a singles match. Last month, Travis Scott was involved in the finish of the WrestleMania main event and Logan Paul is slated to face Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event at the end of the month.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Samoa Joe All Smiles Heading Into Violent Cage Match At AEW Beach Break [Exclusive]
AEW Announces Multiple Show Chicago Residency This Summer
Several Major TNA Stars To Wrestle At Triplemanía Regia, Joining WWE Talent (Exclusive)