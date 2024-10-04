Mercedes Moné Names Three A-List Celebrities She'd Wrestle, Including Kim Kardashian
Celebrities stepping foot inside of a professional wrestling ring is a cross promotional tool almost as old as the business itself.
Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Stephen Amell and Shaquille O'Neal have all competed inside the squared circle in recent years and Mercedes Moné has a few other stars she'd love to add to the list.
The reigning TBS Champion was a guest on a recent episode of "The Breakfast Club," where she claimed she'd be willing to put over one most successful performing artists on the planet.
"I would like my tag team partner to be Nicki Minaj because I love her," Mone said. "Who would I want to wrestle? I might have to wrestle like a Kim Kardashian or even just Beyonce to see if she can even throw it down. I would wrestle Beyonce, the queen of it all. I would let her [beat me up]. I would let her take the championship."
Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the professional wrestling world, having served as the special guest hostess of WrestleMania 24. She was, however, rudely interrupted by Mr. Kennedy.
You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes Appearance in Georgia Ahead of WWE Bad Blood
Drew McIntyre Gives Explanation for Photo of Himself and CM Punk Ringside