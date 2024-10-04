Wrestling On FanNation

Mercedes Moné Names Three A-List Celebrities She'd Wrestle, Including Kim Kardashian

Could one of them be the next Bad Bunny?

Rick Ucchino

Mercedes Moné heads to the ring on the (8/14) episode of AEW Dynamite
Mercedes Moné heads to the ring on the (8/14) episode of AEW Dynamite / Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Celebrities stepping foot inside of a professional wrestling ring is a cross promotional tool almost as old as the business itself.

Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, Stephen Amell and Shaquille O'Neal have all competed inside the squared circle in recent years and Mercedes Moné has a few other stars she'd love to add to the list.

The reigning TBS Champion was a guest on a recent episode of "The Breakfast Club," where she claimed she'd be willing to put over one most successful performing artists on the planet.

"I would like my tag team partner to be Nicki Minaj because I love her," Mone said. "Who would I want to wrestle? I might have to wrestle like a Kim Kardashian or even just Beyonce to see if she can even throw it down. I would wrestle Beyonce, the queen of it all. I would let her [beat me up]. I would let her take the championship."

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the professional wrestling world, having served as the special guest hostess of WrestleMania 24. She was, however, rudely interrupted by Mr. Kennedy.

You can follow Rick Ucchino on X and on Instagram: @RickUcchino

Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Makes Appearance in Georgia Ahead of WWE Bad Blood

Drew McIntyre Gives Explanation for Photo of Himself and CM Punk Ringside

CM Punk Wants To Return Hell in a Cell To It's Former Glory

Published |Modified
Rick Ucchino
RICK UCCHINO

Rick Ucchino has been covering professional wrestling since 2019, but his broadcast career has spanned over 15 years. He can be heard every weekday morning on 700WLW radio in Cincinnati, OH. You can also read his work over on SI's Cincinnati Reds Talk. Follow Rick on X and Instagram: @RickUcchino

Home/Wrestling News