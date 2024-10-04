Wrestling On FanNation

Drew McIntyre Gives Explanation for Photo of Himself and CM Punk Ringside

The hatred between McIntyre and Punk is real, even if it doesn't lead to violence every single time.

Rick Ucchino

Drew McIntyre on 9/23 episode of Monday Night Raw
Drew McIntyre on 9/23 episode of Monday Night Raw / wwe.com

This may be hard to believe for some, but Drew McIntyre and CM Punk truly do not like one another. Despite a recent photo that surfaced online that would appear to suggest otherwise.

Saturday night at Bad Blood, McIntyre and Punk are going to inflict brutality to each other when they are locked inside Hell in a Cell. And just because they were recently photographed being civil at ringside ahead of a show, does not mean they are pulling the wool over the eyes of the fans.

"You can feel the tension when we’re around," Drew McIntyre told Fox News in a recent interview. "I remember there was some picture that came out online recently, and it was the big talk of the internet because (CM) Punk and I were close to each other during the day and it was, ‘Oh my God, they really don’t dislike each other.’ I was like, yeah, you frickin’ idiots. You don’t go to your office job and have to stand beside the guy you don’t like in your office occasionally? Just because someone snapped a picture of that moment, because we’re dealing with a situation you have to deal with in your profession, even if you can’t stand the p----."

Punk and Drew
CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at ringside /

Per usual, McIntyre makes a ton of sense here. Every office in the country has that one guy, or girl, that people go out of their way to avoid. Even if it would be the briefest of social interactions. If you don't know what I'm talking about, I may have some bad news for you.

