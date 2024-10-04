Wrestling On FanNation

The Rock Makes Really Cool Appearance in Georgia Ahead of WWE Bad Blood

Could the Final Boss have another stop in Georgia on his agenda this weekend?

Rick Ucchino

The Rock's latest post on Instagram is sure to get wrestling fans hyped for his potential return to WWE this weekend, but let's put wrestling aside for one moment.

The Great One is in Winder, Georgia today (10/4), the site of the Apalachee High School mass shooting that took place nearly one month ago. Four people were killed and nine left wounded after a 14-year-old gunman opened fire inside the school.

The Apalachee High School football team is set to host it's first home game since the shooting and The Rock is fulfilling a promise he made to be in attendence.

All the best to Apalachee High School tonight and to the Winder community as it continues to move forward in the wake of an unspeakable tragedy.

For what it's worth, Winder is roughly an hour away from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, the venue for Bad Blood Saturday night. It would be rather interesting to find out what the Final Boss thinks of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes teaming up to take on Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

The Rock is on the TKO Board of Directors, the media conglomerate that oversees WWE operations. It's entirely possible he's at Bad Blood this weekend, but doesn't appear on screen. All we know for sure, is that he's in the area.

