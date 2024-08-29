Mick Foley Reveals He Almost Had His Final Wrestling Match Against MJF
Dream matches in wrestling can make for good water cooler talk. Conversations could be had about which era was better, who was the bigger star and better wrestler. But there's one fantasy matchup that will never happen.
During a recent appearance at Nickel City Comic-Con in Buffalo, former multi-time WWE heavyweight champion Mick Foley spoke at a panel and revealed to the audience that he almost went to AEW to have his final match against former AEW kingpin MJF. The "Hardcore Legend" felt MJF had a great program worked out for the two.
Ultimately, Foley's wish to have one more dance inside the squared circle before his 60th birthday on June 7, 2025, would not come to fruition because he started feeling dizzy and lightheadedness, which doctors told him was likely due to suffering a concussion while practicing inside the ring to prepare for this comeback.
"Man, when I was thinking of having that last match, I’ll tell you what, when I announced that intention, there were no shortage of people from every promotion reaching out to me," Foley said. "And one guy I probably would have gone with because he’d clearly done some thinking about it and lined out six great weeks of TV was MJF. We didn’t take a photo together because we didn’t wanna ruin the secret meeting but, I heard what he had to say. I really liked it.
"I had no doubt that he would have pulled it off perfectly, and you know, he’s so good and in his prime that he could have worked around my weaknesses and played to my strengths, and I think we could have done something pretty cool. MJF. Final answer. Take that, Matt Cardona (Foley laughed)."
Foley's last match occured as a participant in the 2012 Royal Rumble.
MJF last wrestled on Sunday, losing to Will Ospreay at AEW All In. He will be taking on Daniel Garcia on Saturday, Sept. 7 at AEW All Out.
