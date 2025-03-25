Mina Shirakawa Reportedly Set To Leave STARDOM For Full-Time United States Move [Report]
Mina Shirakawa is reportedly set to make a major move for her professional wrestling career.
Kimoto Riju of Tokyo Sports reported Tuesday afternoon, Wednesday morning local time, that Shirakawa is set to leave STARDOM at the end of March when her contract with the company expires.
"After leaving the company, Shirakawa is likely to make a full-scale foray into the US ring," Riju said in his report via Google Translate. "According to multiple sources, Shirakawa informed the company of her intention to leave at the end of last year."
The 7-year veteran is coming off an extended run with All Elite Wrestling last year, where she played a supporting role in the friendship turned rivalry between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mariah May. She even unsuccessfully challenged both women for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Riju noted that the most likely move of Mina would be to sign a full-time deal with AEW, although he mentioned WWE could still be a possibility.
In a follow up report, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has confirmed that Shirakawa is AEW bound and a press conference will take place later this week. The move to AEW was said to have been her plan for some time.
