TNA Wrestling Announces Departures of Gail Kim, Ariel Shnerer & Others
TNA Wrestling announced a number of departures among its leadership team Tuesday afternoon. Most notably was 7-time Knockouts Champion and long-time producer Gail Kim.
Parent company Anthem sent out a company email that noted the TNA Wrestling leadership changes. In addition to Kim, Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution and Marketing Ariel Shnerer was let go. As were Chief Revenue Officer Rob Kligman and Michael Shewchenko, who was on the digital team.
Many of those in TNA are said to be in a state of total shock over the news, especially when it comes to the termination of Gail Kim.
One top TNA talent, who spoke with The Takedown on SI's Jon Alba, said they believe Gail Kim is a "major loss, especially for the women's division." A sentiment that many others have echoed, convinced her departure will have the biggest impact on TNA of them all.
"Gail has had a long and storied career in TNA as both a champion wrestler and a part of the TNA leadership team," Anthem said in their email announcing the news. "Gail has been a powerful presence in our locker room, supporting our talent and their great performances."
When it comes to Ariel Shnerer, The Takedown on SI was told he was very hands on with the current partnership deal with WWE, which has seen numerous TNA stars featured on NXT and vice versa.
Carlos Silva took over as TNA President last month, and it's believed that some of the leadership changes are a result of that transition. Other members of the Anthem team let go today include Karen Clevett, Sebastian Dastranj, Romy Glazer and Rafael Morffi.
We'll continue to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
