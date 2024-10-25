Pro Wrestling News Round-Up (10/24/24): Rhodes On WM41 Rumors, Hologram Injured, & More
Miss anything today? The pro wrestling news cycle moves fast, but The Takedown has you covered for a full round-up on the important news of the day from WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, and more.
- Luchablog revealed that AEW star Hologram suffered an injury at WrestleDream against The Beast Mortos. Despite putting together a winning streak on AEW programming, Hologram was written off TV when LFI attacked him. He's expected to be off for at least a few weeks.
- TKO, owners of WWE and UFC, added three new sports entities to the fold: Professional Bull Riding, IMG, and On Location. The three assets are valued at $3.25 billion.
- WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sat down for an interview with Vegas Revealed. In it, Rhodes addressed the rumors about The Rock's involvement in WrestleMania 41. "I don’t care what the rumor is, as long as the rumor is I’m in the main event of WrestleMania," Rhodes said. "I’m good with it. What I can say for those who keep an eye on the rumor, I bet you what they get at WrestleMania 41 is unexpected even to them."
- Former AEW Women's TBS Champion Julia Hart appeared at a virtual signing with Highspots this week. During the livestream, she said that she's "just waiting for the call. Who knows when I'll pop up?" Sounds like her return may be imminent.
- Bill Goldberg got a chance to speak about his recent Bad Blood confrontation with Gunther during an episode of his CarCast podcast. There's rumblings of WWE already having a potential plan in place for the former WWE Champion. It'll be interesting to see if he finally gets the retirement match he's asked for in the past.
