Bill Goldberg Has Words For Gunther Ahead Of Crown Jewel
Bill Goldberg is still running hot about Gunther and his disrespect.
Goldberg is continuing the war of words between him and the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion this week. On his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg spoke about Gunther’s disrespect:
"I should have known somebody was going to try and mess with me. In Atlanta, no less. We were having a great time. Gunther, I don't want to make anything more of it than it was, but [groans]. You know me, I'm not going to sit there and let some dude talk s***. Period. End of story. What started out to be an innocent attendance of a pay-per-view turned out to being insulted by one of their current champions. I don't care where we were, I would have done the same thing anywhere. It being Atlanta, my adopted hometown, I ain't dead yet. As long as I'm breathing, don't ever talk s***about me, especially my family. When he brought Gage into it and me being a dad, that was it. It was nothing more than that. Next question."
Goldberg recently appeared in the crowd during “Bad Blood” earlier this month, seated next to his wife, his son Gage, and rapper Killer Mike.
During the Crown Jewel Championship unveiling segment, Gunther referred to Goldberg as a “one trick pony” and hoped that he was a “better father” to Gage than he was a professional wrestler. Goldberg then jumped over the barricade to try and attack Gunther in the ring.
As of publication, there have been no formal plans announced for Goldberg’s in ring return by WWE. Shortly after the segment aired, Triple H and WWE posted a cryptic video with no audio showing him and Goldberg discussing something with the phrase “we’ll talk more very soon…”
Goldberg is a former WCW World Heavyweight Champion, WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and two-time WWE Universal Champion. His last WWE match was against Roman Reigns at the “Elimination Chamber” premium live event in 2022. Gunther is slated to compete against WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship at Crown Jewel on November 2nd.
(H/t to Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription.)
