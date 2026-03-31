WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match to End Multiple WrestleMania Dry Spells
The card for WrestleMania 42 continues to fill out with the biggest show of the year less than three weeks away.
Four new matches were made official Monday night, including a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Nia Jax and Lash Legend defended their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria during WWE Raw, but that match ended in a disqualification when Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and The Bella Twins got involved.
The Irresistible Forces have now had title defenses against all three of these teams that have ended in a non-finish in recent weeks, and as expected, they will put the titles on the line against everyone next month inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
This is major news for several of these ladies, including Bayley. The Role Model missed out on competing for the tag titles at WrestleMania 41 last year due to a backstage assault by Becky Lynch. She'll now finally get her opportunity to win the titles with Lyra Valkyria on the Grandest Stage of Them All, which would be a wonderful full circle moment were it to happen.
The Bella Twins, meantime, will be teaming together at WrestleMania for the first time in 14 years, and Lash Legend will always get to say that she walked into her first 'Showcase of the Immortals' with championship gold around her waist.
Alexa Bliss will return to WresteMania for the first time since 2020
Shockingly, this will also be the first WrestleMania match for Alexa Bliss in six years. Yes, you read that correctly.
The five-time WWE Women's Champion last appeared at WrestleMania 36, which was held inside the empty WWE Performance Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That match was also for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as she and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win the titles that night.
The last time that Alexa Bliss wrestled in front of fans during the biggest show of the year was all the way back at WrestleMania 34, where she lost her Raw Women's Championship to Nia Jax.
WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):
- CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship
- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship
- Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship
- AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
- Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship
- Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship
- The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
- Gunther vs. Seth Rollins
- Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match
- Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com