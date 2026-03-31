WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match to End Multiple WrestleMania Dry Spells

The card for WrestleMania 42 continues to fill out with the biggest show of the year less than three weeks away.

Four new matches were made official Monday night, including a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend defended their titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria during WWE Raw, but that match ended in a disqualification when Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and The Bella Twins got involved.

This Women's Tag Team Championship Match has turned into TOTAL CHAOS!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GH3ZZ1Q0En — WWE (@WWE) March 31, 2026

The Irresistible Forces have now had title defenses against all three of these teams that have ended in a non-finish in recent weeks, and as expected, they will put the titles on the line against everyone next month inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

This is major news for several of these ladies, including Bayley. The Role Model missed out on competing for the tag titles at WrestleMania 41 last year due to a backstage assault by Becky Lynch. She'll now finally get her opportunity to win the titles with Lyra Valkyria on the Grandest Stage of Them All, which would be a wonderful full circle moment were it to happen.

The Bella Twins, meantime, will be teaming together at WrestleMania for the first time in 14 years, and Lash Legend will always get to say that she walked into her first 'Showcase of the Immortals' with championship gold around her waist.

Alexa Bliss will return to WresteMania for the first time since 2020

Shockingly, this will also be the first WrestleMania match for Alexa Bliss in six years. Yes, you read that correctly.

The five-time WWE Women's Champion last appeared at WrestleMania 36, which was held inside the empty WWE Performance Center during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That match was also for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, as she and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to win the titles that night.

The last time that Alexa Bliss wrestled in front of fans during the biggest show of the year was all the way back at WrestleMania 34, where she lost her Raw Women's Championship to Nia Jax.

WrestleMania 42 Card (Announced):

CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns | WWE

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's Championship

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship

Penta (c) vs. Je'Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh in a Ladder Match for the Men's Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams for the Men's United States Championship

The Irresistible Forces (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Gunther vs. Seth Rollins

Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi

Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu in an Unsanctioned Match