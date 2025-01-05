Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Results: Kenny Omega Returns, Zack Sabre Jr & Mercedes Mone Win
The stars of All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Stardom competed in the first-time-ever Wrestle Dynasty event, which took place on Saturday night from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.
The 12-match card featured the return of Kenny Omega to the ring, Zack Sabre Jr facing off against Ricochet for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Mercedes Mone going for the triple crown, and much, much more.
Wrestle Dynasty 2025 results
Zack Sabre Jr defeated Ricochet for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match
Kenny Omega defeated Gabe Kidd
Yota Tsuji defeated Jack Perry for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship
The Young Bucks defeated United Empire and Los Ingobernables de Japon for the IWGP Tag Team Championship
Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight & AEW International Championships
Shota Umino defeated Claudio Castagnoli
David Finlay defeated Brody King
Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa and now holds the AEW TBS Championship, NJPW Strong Women's Championship and RevPro British Women's Championship.
Tanahashi drew Katsuyori Shibata (time limit)
Taiji Ishimori defeated Hechicero, Kosei Fujita, Soberano Jr, Master Wato, Master Wato, Mascara Dorada, Titan, and El Desperado
The Sons of Texas defeated House of Torture to retain the ROH tag team title
Momo Watanabe (Stardom) defeated Willow Nightingale and Persephone and Athena to win the International Women's Cup
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW Donates $100,000 To Organizations Helping Hurricane Helene Victims In Asheville
Adam Copeland: AEW Fight for the Fallen Offers Escape For Devastated Hurricane Victims [Exclusive]
Exclusive: The Multi-Talented Harley Cameron Is Primed For A Breakout Year In AEW
Triple H Confirms Broadcast Team Change For WWE Raw And SmackDown