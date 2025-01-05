Wrestling On FanNation

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 Results: Kenny Omega Returns, Zack Sabre Jr & Mercedes Mone Win

SI Wrestling Staff

Wrestle Dynasty
Wrestle Dynasty / NJPW Global X

The stars of All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, CMLL, and Stardom competed in the first-time-ever Wrestle Dynasty event, which took place on Saturday night from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

The 12-match card featured the return of Kenny Omega to the ring, Zack Sabre Jr facing off against Ricochet for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Mercedes Mone going for the triple crown, and much, much more.

Wrestle Dynasty 2025 results

Zack Sabre Jr defeated Ricochet for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match

Kenny Omega defeated Gabe Kidd

Yota Tsuji defeated Jack Perry for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship

The Young Bucks defeated United Empire and Los Ingobernables de Japon for the IWGP Tag Team Championship

Konosuke Takeshita defeated Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight & AEW International Championships

Shota Umino defeated Claudio Castagnoli

David Finlay defeated Brody King

Mercedes Mone defeated Mina Shirakawa and now holds the AEW TBS Championship, NJPW Strong Women's Championship and RevPro British Women's Championship.

Tanahashi drew Katsuyori Shibata (time limit)

Taiji Ishimori defeated Hechicero, Kosei Fujita, Soberano Jr, Master Wato, Master Wato, Mascara Dorada, Titan, and El Desperado

The Sons of Texas defeated House of Torture to retain the ROH tag team title

Momo Watanabe (Stardom) defeated Willow Nightingale and Persephone and Athena to win the International Women's Cup

