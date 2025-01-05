Wrestling On FanNation

Triple H Confirms Broadcast Team Change For WWE Raw And SmackDown

Joe Tessitore
With WWE Raw's move to Netflix coming in just a few days, the broadcast team shuffle is on.

Earlier this week it was reported that ring announcers Lilian Garcia and Alicia Taylor were swapping brands, and now Triple H has confirmed more changes to the ringside teams.

Joe Tessitore will be moving from Raw to SmackDown, and Pat McAfee alongside Michael Cole will be manning the announcer desk for Raw.

Speaking on the SI Media with Jimmy Traina podcast, Triple H simply said "Yes" when asked if he would be on SmackDown.

On Tessitore, Triple H added:

“He’s such a massive fan. Even before he was doing anything with us, Joe would text me on stuff. We became friends through Nick. He would be telling me, ‘I saw on this podcast,’ and I don’t even know what he’s talking about, and it’s my job to know what he’s talking about.”

Triple H

Also on the podcast, Triple H answered the question everyone's been asking about Raw's runtime, saying "It will be flexible." He also confirmed he has the WrestleMania 41 main event penciled in, saying "Can I say I have something penciled in? Yes. Do I think it will stay? I think, but I'm not sure."

WWE Raw on Netflix premieres this Monday, January 6 from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

