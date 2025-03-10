WWE Raw on Netflix Preview (3/10/25): Start Time, How to Watch, Match Card, Live Stream & More
It's a big stop tonight along the road to WrestleMania 41 as Monday Night Raw comes to New York's Madison Square Garden.
There has to be a big fight feel in the air in the Big Apple as CM Punk and Seth Rollins get ready to headline the show inside of a Steel Cage.
As the last two Raw on Netflix main events have shown, anything can happen with the 'Showcase of Immortals' drawing near and that's especially the case when these two heated rivals step into the ring with one another.
Speaking of last week, one has to wonder what's next for Rhea Ripley. The Nightmare had a clear path to her dream match with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41, but fumbled the ball at the goal line when she lost her Women's World Championship to IYO SKY. Will Mami be able to recover in time to make it to Las Vegas?
The Phenomenal AJ Styles will be in New York tonight and he has something to say to Logan Paul. Meantime the New Day will battle the LWO in a Tornado Tag Team Match, and Main Event Jey Uso battles Grayson Waller.
Here is everything you need to know tonight's episode of Raw from Madison Square Garden:
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a Steel Cage Match
The hatred these two men share for one another may be unrivaled by the feelings of any other competitors in all of professional wrestling. With their WrestleMania 41 main event dreams shattered, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will take out their frustrations out on one another tonight when they step inside of a steel cage.
LWO vs. The New Day in a Tornado Tag Team Match
The New Day have felt nothing but disrespected, by the locker room and WWE Universe alike, ever since they excommunicated Big E from the group. Rey Mysterio has led that charge and the WWE Hall Famer returns to action tonight, alongside Dragon Lee, after he was blindsided by Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston a few weeks ago.
Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
A-Town Down Under have taken it upon themselves to try and end Jey Uso's fairytale run to WrestleMania 41 prematurely. After Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were embarrassed by the 2025 Royal Rumble winner late last month, Waller and Theory ambushed Jey Uso in the ring last week on Raw. Jey will look to get even tonight when he takes on Grayson one-on-one in New York.
AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul
Karrion Kross has worked his evil magic yet again. After a backstage conversation with AJ Styles last week on Raw, the former WWE Champion feels the need to remind everyone just how phenomenal he is and it'll start with Logan Paul. Styles is set to call out the social media superstar tonight inside of Madison Square Garden.
How to Watch WWE Raw Tonight:
Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to Monday Night Raw
WWE Raw Start Time:
Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
WWE Raw Location:
Location: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY