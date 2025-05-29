WWE Reportedly Set To Hold Philly Show Ahead Of AEW Residency
WWE is reportedly set to hold a television taping at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia one week before AEW’s seven-show residency.
AEW announced earlier this month that the historic ECW venue would feature seven shows from August 27 to September 11, including three episodes of Dynamite, three episodes of Collision, and ROH Death Before Dishonor on September 5.
“This residency has been years in the making, highlighted by an overwhelming demand from both fans and media alike for this legendary venue to host AEW events,” AEW president Tony Khan said in a press release. “I look forward to returning to the 2300 Arena for the first time since I was 13 years old and bring our passionate fans in Philadelphia an incredible few weeks of AEW shows this summer.”
However, it now appears AEW won’t be the only wrestling company running the 2300 Arena in late August.
According to a report from WrestleVotes, WWE has plans for a live NXT taping at the venue on August 19 - just eight days before AEW kicks off its multi-week residency.
This rumored move comes on the heels of WWE announcing NXT Great American Bash for July 12 as part of its Atlanta Takeover weekend. While a start time has not yet been announced, the show is expected to go head to head with AEW All In: Texas, which starts at 3 p.m. Eastern.
NXT was supposed to hold a live television taping from the Yuengling Center in Tampa this week before Tuesday’s show was moved back to its regular location at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The swap was reportedly due to low ticket sales, with under 1,800 tickets sold coming off of a trifecta of WWE-branded shows the previous three days.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
AEW's Deonna Purrazzo And TNA's Steve Maclin Honoring 9/11 Victims And Veterans With Skyscraper Climb (Exclusive)
Jim Ross Confirms Colon Cancer Surgery Was a Success
Mick Foley Debunks Rumors About His Role With WWE