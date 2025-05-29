Jim Ross Confirms Colon Cancer Surgery Was a Success
Jim Ross has confirmed on social media that his surgery to remove colon cancer was a success and that he is now on the road to recovery.
The WWE Hall of Fame announcer and AEW commentator had revealed earlier this month that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Ross had previously been diagnosed with skin cancer back in 2021 and also had major surgery on his colon in 2005.
Two days ago, JR's longtime podcasting partner Conrad Thompson posted on X that he had been told Ross' surgery was a success, quoting JR's initial post that had been shared upon his arrival at hospital.
"Just heard from [Rafael Morffi] that JR’s surgery went well and they hope to have successfully removed all of his cancer this morning! Please keep [JR] in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his recovery!" Thompson's post said.
Now, earlier this evening, JR himself has taken to X to further confirm that he was now rehabilitating following his time in hospital, saying, "Happy to say that today’s cancer surgery was a success. Now we be begin to rehabilitate."
Ross revealed on this week's edition of his podcast that the procedure has a recovery time of about one week. The WWE Hall of Famer also hopes to be able to return to work for AEW and do some autograph signings shortly. Ross also indicated he hopes to be a part of the All In show in Texas on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
