Cody Rhodes And Brandi Rhodes Briefly Address AEW Departure
Former WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was an instrumental force in getting All Elite Wrestling off the ground, but his departure from the company wasn't quite as glorious.
Rhodes and his wife Brandi were part of the initial executive board of AEW when it launched in the beginning of 2019. Cody was an executive vice president, while Brandi was named Chief Branding Officer of the promotion. They were part of the company until the beginning of 2022, at which point they both left.
While details have been sparse about their departures, there have been rumors circulating over potential bad blood between the Rhodes family and Tony Khan's promotion. While Cody has always publicly taken the high road, he opened up briefly alongside Brandi on the relaunch of his podcast "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" this week.
"We’re not gonna get too far into it, but when we left the alternative promotion, we were also slightly rewritten," Cody said. "[We] were portrayed very Dark Knight-esque.”
The 39-year-old Rhodes is making an allusion to the famous Batman flick from 2008, where at the end, despite being a hero, Batman is cast aside into hiding and chased as a villain after taking a fall to protect Harvey Dent's (Two-Face) misdeeds from becoming public. He disappears for eight years before returning in "The Dark Knight Rises."
Brandi did not shy away from the comparison.
"No. Believe it all for me. Let the darkness in. Just enhances my beauty. I’m like the wicked stepmother or something,” she said. The comments are made around the 29-minute mark of the podcast.
The two would tell stories from other promotions throughout the podcast, but didn't dive much further into leaving AEW. While Brandi has not officially signed with WWE, she has appeared a few times on WWE programming, including when Rhodes won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL.
Cody made his return to WWE as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
