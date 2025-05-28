Mick Foley Debunks Rumors About His Role With WWE
Mick Foley has moved to clarify what his current role with WWE entails, after rumors began to circulate that the Hardcore Legend was working as an ambassador for the company and earning millions of dollars as a result.
In the last few months, some websites had claimed Foley was pocketing almost $3 million a year working in an ambassadorial role for WWE.
The three time WWE Champion has now moved to throw cold water on those reports, while also explaining what his WWE Legends deal entails.
Speaking during a recent appearance on Casual Conversations With The Classic, Foley debunked the rumors.
"I don't have an ambassador job that pays me $2.88 million, as has been reported. I had an ambassador job for two years that paid me literally one-fourteenth of that, but it's been rumored that I have this luxurious job, and I'm like, I don't think I'd be out on the road 200 days a year if I was making $2.88 million a year to be an ambassador."- Mick Foley
Foley continued, "If somebody else has that type of job, good on them, but I just want to put out, like, I love my relationship with WWE, right? I did an appearance for them at Royal Rumble, a signing. I'm doing an appearance for them at what the new version of Axxess is, and I have a Legends deal that, because WWE has seen fit to promote me as somebody of importance, is better than it was 20 years ago, which is crazy.
"So I'm really grateful for that relationship, but I don't receive $2.88 million. I receive $0 because I'm not an ambassador. In some ways, I always will be. Anywhere I walk, I'm kind of a walking billboard for WWE, but I just want to clear that up as an exclusive. I do not have any ambassador contract, let alone an ambassador contract for $2.88 million a year."
Foley has made sporadic appearances on TV for WWE over the last eight years after he was 'fired' by Stephanie McMahon as the General Manager of Monday Night Raw in 2017.
(H/T Fightful for the transcription)
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
John Laurinaitis Dropped From Janel Grant Lawsuit Against WWE And Vince McMahon
Cody Rhodes And Brandi Rhodes Briefly Address AEW Departure
Latest WWE Rumors On Main Roster Call-ups For Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Hangman Page Should Become AEW World Champion