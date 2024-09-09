6 Most Underrated WWE Female Wrestlers
The WWE is home to one of the best women’s divisions in pro wrestling, but the depth of the roster means some stars don’t get as much of the spotlight as they might deserve. Here are some superstars who are currently flying under the radar.
1. Candice LeRae
With an impressive indie career behind her, it’s surprising that LeRae hasn't had many opportunities to make an impression on the main roster. Though she and her tag team partner, Indi Hartwell, started to pick up some steam with a heel turn in the spring, they hit a roadblock when they were drafted to SmackDown this past May.
Since then, most of LeRae’s on-screen appearances have been in backstage segments playing the role of supportive wife to her real life husband, Johnny Gargano. With the right story, and some more screen time, LeRae’s workrate would carry her to great heights in WWE.
2. Piper Niven
Piper Niven has been on an impressive run in WWE this past year. She was one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, alongside Chelsea Green, and challenged Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship at Clash at the Castle. However, this powerhouse often plays second fiddle to her tag team partner. She wows with her agility and feats of strength, and she'd shine even more if she were allowed to step outside of Green’s shadow.
3. Michin
Michin has been an absolute workhorse as of late. With consistent appearances on both SmackDown and NXT, her No Disqualification match against Jaida Parker is a must watch. She was rewarded for her hard work with the first feud of Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship reign, and with the right resources she could easily cement herself as a top player in the women’s division.
4. Kiana James
Though she had an impressive run in NXT, Kiana James hasn't had much opportunity to showcase her abilities since being drafted to RAW earlier this year. It remains to be seen if her businesswoman gimmick can translate to the main roster, but the former gymnast could quickly win over any crowd with her in-ring abilities.
5. Chelsea Green
Since her return to WWE at the 2023 Royal Rumble, Chelsea Green has won over the hearts of audiences with her excellent character work. Though she is now a three-time tag team champion, Green hasn’t been able to break out of the mid-card. One can argue that her habit of losing matches or failing to win them clean is part of her character, but if she were to be booked just a bit more credibly, she could quickly become a top player in the division.
6. Blair Davenport
Another recent NXT call-up in this year’s 2024 draft, Blair Davenport has only recently been given any sort of spotlight on SmackDown. She has joined up with Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, and the three of them are currently feuding with Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi. Hopefully being placed in an angle with such high-profile stars will allow Davenport to prove herself to fans, who may not be familiar with her impressive NXT career.