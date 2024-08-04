Nia Jax Wins WWE Women’s Championship
CLEVELAND, OHIO – Despite a Money in the Bank cash-in tease, there was a title change in the Bayley-Nia Jax match as Jax became the new WWE Women’s Champion.
Since winning the title at WrestleMania 40, Bayley’s run as WWE Women’s Champion failed to reach that elusive next level. Yet that doesn’t mean she did not put forth compelling matches, and the bout with Jax was entertaining.
Since her return to WWE in 2023, Jax has been an extremely valuable heel. This title win further validates her win as Queen of the King, which put her in position to challenge for the belt.
Tiffany Stratton sprinted to the ring and made it look like she was going to cash-in her Money in the Bank title contract, but it all served as a distraction. Stratton’s alliance with Jax continues, and now WWE has elevated two heels as Bayley will fight to reattain her championship.