946 Dump Solo Sikoa in the Middle of Nowhere After WWE Raw Goes Off Air

Solo Sikoa had a very bad night in San Antonio, Texas.

The latest edition of Monday Night Raw took place inside the Frost Bank Center in the Alamo City, and the show was originally scheduled to be headlined by a triple threat match featuring Sikoa, Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio, with the winner qualifying for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match next month in New Orleans.

After an unsuccessful attempt to reach a truce with The Usos and Jacob Fatu earlier in the evening, Solo was left to fend for himself against The 946, which had vowed to start taking out certain members of the Raw roster one by one.

Royce Keys and OTM would not strike until right before the main event. They ambushed Sikoa as he was supposed to be making his entrance for the match, threw him in the back of an SUV and sped out of the area before any Superstars or security guards could make the save.

Amid the chaos, and Dominik Mysterio calling for a forfeit victory, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce decided to name Penta as a last second replacement for Sikoa, and the former Intercontinental Champion would go on to qualify for Money in the Bank after he hit "Dirty" Dom with a springboard Mexican Destroyer and pinned him.

The show came to a close with Solo Sikoa's whereabouts and well-being remaining a mystery, but we now know what happened to him.

946 left Solo Sikoa alone in the dark

946 | Netflix

Hours after Sikoa was abducted from the Frost Bank Center, he was freed from the back of that SUV by the 946. Where he is exactly, as of this writing, is anyone's guess.

Royce Keys released a video on social media overnight that showed Sikoa with his hands bound together and a sheet placed over his head. They were out on an undisclosed road in the state of Texas, purportedly in the middle of nowhere. It was there that Keys threatened Sikoa with a lighter and told him to get moving.

"Like I said, it's never been about family. It's about loyalty," Keys said to Solo. "Your own brothers left you out here to die tonight. So what I want you to do is walk. Keep walking until you feel the grass, and remember... ain't nobody safe."

We'll keep you updated on this storyline abduction, just as soon as Solo Sikoa turns up somewhere.