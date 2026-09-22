WWE Raw Results & Booking Grades (9/21/26): Solo Sikoa Gets Abducted!

When WWE Raw went off the air last week, Roman Reigns stood tall with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after a successful title defense against Penta. This week, Penta opened the show with a promo in front of an adoring crowd.

Penta told the San Antonio audience that last week's Raw was the biggest night of his life. He said that Roman Reigns was the better man last week and that he respected him, but that their story wasn't over. Penta said he wanted another shot at the world championship and the audience cheered.

Those cheers quickly turned to boos when Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh walked out to the ring. They talked up how they left their opponents lying last week. McDonagh said that Penta lost last week and needs to go to the back of the line. Dominik called himself the King of the Luchadores.

Penta gained the respect of the ENTIRE WWE Universe last week in Mexico City! 🔥@PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/b9hfAM8OIf — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

Penta spoke again and told Dom that the only king of the luchadores was his father, Rey Mysterio. This prompted Dominik to punch Penta in the face. He and McDonagh attacked Penta and tried to put him through a table, but Penta overcame and fought them out of the ring.

Booking Grade: 10/10

A really strong presentation for Penta coming out of last week. Go with the hot hand and this segment to take advantage of the momentum Penta had from his match in Mexico City against Roman Reigns.

Certainly, a tag match is on the horizon, and it has to be Rey Mysterio next to Penta against Judgment Day, right?

Penta gets the better of BOTH Dirty Dom and JD! 👊@PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/6jzLtqk5Qy — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

Backstage, The Usos tried to convince Jacob Fatu that they needed to strike first against 946. Fatu disagreed and said that making a rash move wasn't the right choice. They debated, but then Solo Sikoa walked in.

Sikoa said that they need to band together in order to beat 946. The Usos said it was a good idea, but only if Sikoa would acknowledge The Bloodline and join Roman Reigns again. Sikoa said he wouldn't do that and walked away. Fatu was angered with The Usos at this and said they made a big mistake.

Roxanne Perez qualifies for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Roxanne Perez defeated Iyo Sky and La Catalina to earn a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match next month. The three women had a really good match together, but Perez stole the victory.

Roxanne Perez | WWE

Sky was full of momentum and hitting her offense in flow. She was about to get the win after a moonsault, but Perez snuck a Pop Rocks in on her for the victory of her own. Now, Perez joins Sol Ruca and Jacy Jayne as Money in the Bank match participants.

Booking Grade: 9/10

Perez is a smart choice for Money in the Bank winner this year, so she obviously needed to be in the match. Perez, as a heel holding the briefcase, gives WWE heel storylines for her opposite Vaquer, but also babyface angles on tap with Liv Morgan and Judgment Day.

The only negative? If Perez is in the match, Iyo Sky now isn't.

Backstage, LA Knight ran into Solo Sikoa, who was getting ready for his own Money in the Bank qualifying match. Knight questioned Sikoa on why he would want to get in with The Bloodline again. Sikoa said that wasn't what he was doing. Knight told him to focus and win the Money in the Bank qualifier. He said if he wins the briefcase, he shouldn't cash in on him. Sikoa said he wouldn't do that because they are buddies.

LA Knight oozes confidence ahead of world title showdown with Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

LA Knight walked to the ring and cut a promo on Roman Reigns. Knight gave props to Penta and Reigns for the match they had last week and said that they tore the house down. Knight then turned his attention to Money in the Bank.

.@RealLAKnight WANTS to be acknowledged as the NEW World Heavyweight Champion! 🙌



Will he get it done at Money in the Bank? pic.twitter.com/OHf7XHXWxd — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

He admitted that the audience didn't believe he would win the world title at the event and he didn't blame them. Knight spoke about Reigns always beating him with help from The Bloodline and challenged Reigns to do it alone this time. Knight called himself a self-made son of a b***h.

Booking Grade: 7/10

Not a bad promo from Knight, but one that we've heard before. That said, it fit the feud and where the storyline is at the moment.

WWE may need to pump the brakes on the "Reigns never won by himself" storyline. Every title defense is going to have that attached?

Je'Von Evans cut a backstage promo about Money in the Bank. He's the youngest to ever enter the match and he touched on that before being interrupted by The Vision. The Vision mocked Evans for thinking he could win and Evans responded by slapping Bron Breakker in the face. This led to an immediate match in the ring.

Bron Breakker vs. Je'Von Evans ended in a no-contest because The Vision got involved. Evans started to get momentum in the match and Breakker's crew immediately interfered.

Oba Femi ran out to stop the attack. Femi cleared the ring of the entire Vision group with a steel chair. He then launched Evans over the top rope and onto the group. The crowd went wild for Femi.

Booking Grade: 10/10

An awesome segment for Oba Femi. He looked like an unstoppable force and The Vision really worked hard to sell for him in a way that emphasized that goal.

The match with Evans and Breakker was good while it lasted. Plenty more these two will do together over the next five years.

Challengers line up for Stephanie Vaquer and the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship

Liv Morgan and Judgment Day walked out to the ring together for a promo. JD McDonagh spoke first and was upset about Joe Hendry calling him a Funko Pop.

Morgan spoke next. She talked about losing her world title to Stephanie Vaquer and said the only reason she lost was because of Becky Lynch. She said Lynch's officiating was awful and declared that if it wasn't for her, she'd still be champion. Morgan declared that she wanted a rematch.

Lynch walked out and took issue with Morgan. She said she was the best referee in history. Like Morgan, she also declared for a shot at the title.

This brought out Vaquer. Vaquer said that she won her title back and that if Morgan wanted it, to come and take it. She said she would give not only Liv Morgan a shot at the title, but Lynch too. Vaquer said she was the champion of the world and then held up her title as the audience cheered.

Booking Grade: 6/10

Not a bad segment, but nothing newsworthy. Anyone watching could see a triple threat coming between these three women for weeks.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley. The match was back and forth, but it ended quickly after Valkyria pinned Bayley, and pulled on Bayley's gear to get the win. Valkyria smashed Bayley's face off the second rope, which left her open for a roll-up. Valkyria took it, but cheated to win.

Booking Grade: 7/10

A fine little match, but exactly that. This was short and seemingly existed just to get to another match between the two. Not a huge fan of matches with that context.

Lyra Valkyria STEALS the win from Bayley tonight!! 😨 pic.twitter.com/QF3Kt9sTfr — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

Solo Sikoa taken by The 946 after backstage attack

Adam Pearce introduced Lola Vice and she signed her contract for Raw. Vice talked about her upbringing, but Roxanne Perez walked out and mocked her. They both argued about who would win Money in the Bank and it ended with a shoving match between them.

Afterward, the men's Money in the Bank qualifying match was set to begin. Before it could, the cameras cut backstage, where Solo Sikoa was taken by The 946. The Usos and Jacob Fatu tried to chase them down, but they couldn't. LA Knight ran to the parking lot and was shocked that Fatu was taken.

Booking Grade: 6/10

The 946 attack on Sikoa was strong, but the abduction? It's just too far. It's the kind of angle that asks too much of the audience to actually believe.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!? 😱



Solo Sikoa has been TAKEN!!! pic.twitter.com/goDZBxaN8p — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2026

Prior to the match officially starting in the ring, Adam Pearce walked to the top of the ramp and said that Sikoa wouldn't participate. He then said that they advertised a triple threat and that is what he'd deliver. Pearce then revealed that Penta would be the replacement star for Sikoa.

Penta defeated Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio to qualify for Money in the Bank. All three men had various chances to win, but Penta got it in the end after kicking out of a Dominik Mysterio 619.

Mysterio was furious after not winning the match in that moment and removed the turnbuckle pad. That backfired. Penta kicked him face-first into it and then hit a springboard Mexican Destroyer to get the win.

Booking Grade: 10/10

Raw is Penta. The show was very much about him tonight. Started and ended with him on the screen.

WWE Raw Results

Roxanne Perez defeated Iyo Sky and La Catalina to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match

Je'Von Evans vs. Bron Breakker ended in a no-contest

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley in a singles match

Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.