We interrupt your NFL Sunday to bring you some pro wrestling news. Bayley will be back in action this Monday night on WWE Raw.

Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made that announcement on social media while many of us were enjoying some early afternoon professional pigskin. The Role Model will step into a ring for a televised match for the first time since her loss to Lyra Valkyria back in July, and it will be in a Saturday Night's Main Event rematch against her former friend and tag team partner.

After weeks of speculation about her future, Bayley returned to WWE earlier this month and cost Valkyria a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. She'll get the opportunity to exact even more revenge for what happened to her inside Madison Square Garden when WWE's flagship show goes live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas tomorrow night.

Your OFFICIAL #WWERaw Mini-Preview for tomorrow night in San Antonio!



📺: 8e/5p LIVE on @Netflix! pic.twitter.com/RYKOVEAVSv — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) September 20, 2026

Adam Pearce has also announced that Penta will appear on the show after just coming up short in his World Heavyweight Championship Match against Roman Reigns last Monday night, and LA Knight will also be on the broadcast to speak to the Tribal Chief ahead of his shot at the title next month in New Orleans.

Two more Superstars will also get the chance to punch their tickets to Money in the Bank, as the final two qualifiers for the men's and women's ladder matches on the Raw side of things will go down tomorrow night. Dragon Lee will take on Dominik Mysterio and Solo Sikoa, while the reigning AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, La Catalina, returns to Raw for the first time since 2019. She'll take on Roxanne Perez and IYO SKY in a triple threat match.

Oba Femi, Liv Morgan and Sol Ruca are also being advertised for the show locally. The Takedown on SI will have more information about Monday night's episode of WWE Raw when our preview drops tomorrow morning at 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT).

WWE Raw card for September 21, 2026 (announced):

LA Knight | WWE

LA Knight will speak to the WWE Universe ahead of Money in the Bank

Penta to address his loss to Roman Reigns

Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: Dragon Lee vs. Solo Sikoa vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat Match: AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina vs. Roxanne Perez vs. IYO SKY

Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria