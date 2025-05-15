A WWE Legend Is Guest Coaching At The Performance Center
The WWE Performance Center will have a very familiar face visiting this week to provide some guest coaching.
The superstars of tomorrow will this week be receiving coaching from two-time WWE Women's Champion Jazz, according to a report from Fightful Select.
Jazz, who also enjoyed a 948-day reign as the NWA Women's Champion, has been in Orlando this week helping Shawn Michaels and co. shape WWE's future by helping out as a guest coach.
The former Women's Champion worked for WWE twice during her in-ring career. First between 2001-2004, where she appeared on both the WrestleMania 18 and 19 cards , and then briefly again in 2006 where she was part of the revamped ECW brand, although most of her appearances were kept to house shows, before she was released in 2007.
Jazz retired from in-ring action in 2021, but did make a surprise appearance for TNA earlier this year as part of a battle royal and also worked a six-person tag team match with her husband Rodney Mack.
One of the most respected women's wrestlers of all time, Jazz's presentation and style stood out during the Divas era of WWE when, much more often than not, sexuality was prioritised over technical prowess in the ring.
It has often been said that Jazz was before her time in WWE. There is no doubt that in the modern era, a peak Jazz would have worked wonders on the women's roster.
Both the men and women of the WWE Performance Center could learn a ton from the two-time Women's Champion.
