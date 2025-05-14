Reebok Set To Release Special Shoes For AEW Star Swerve Strickland
Swerve Strickland is about to have his own Reebok shoe.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Strickland, a former AEW World Champion, would be releasing his own Reebok Answer 3 collaboration sneaker. According to Sole Retriever the shoe is "the special colorway of Allen Iverson’s signature shoe taking cues from the Killmonger gear Swerve wore when he became AEW World Champion at Dynasty 2024."
Strickland isn't the only AEW star to release a sneaker. The Young Bucks also released a Reebok shoe last year on May 16.
Since his arrival in AEW, Strickland has made himself into a top face of the company. He became world champion at the AEW Dynasty PPV last year and attempted to do the same thing this year, but was unsuccessful.
MORE: Major Update On TNA's Reported Ban On Blood (Exclusive)
Why? Thanks to his shoe rivals, The Young Bucks. The Bucks returned to AEW during his match with Jon Moxley and prevented Strickland from winning. Moxley ended up retaining the championship, though he will defend it this week on a special Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.
Other announced matches for tonight's show are a fatal four-way women's world championship eliminator and Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen. The Takedown on SI spoke to Gowen in an exclusive interview that you can read and watch below.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE Champion John Cena "Not Surprised" By People's Reactions To His Vince McMahon Comments
WWE Hall of Famer Pete Rose Reinstated, Now Eligible For Baseball Hall Of Fame
WWE Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Undergoes Heart Surgery