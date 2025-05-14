Reebok Set To Release Special Shoes For AEW Star Swerve Strickland

WHOSE HOUSE: AEW star Swerve Strickland is getting his own Reebok Answer 3 collaboration.



The special colorway of Allen Iverson’s signature shoe takes cues from the Killmonger gear Swerve wore when he became AEW World Champion at Dynasty 2024.



🗓️ May 28th

📝 10246191

💵 $160 pic.twitter.com/xncJJFxIjL