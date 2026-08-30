AAA Ola de Calor x NXT Heatwave Preview: Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

AAA Ola de Calor and WWE NXT Heatwave are set for a Sunday doubleheader at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

The two shows, which will take place on the same day as AEW All In: London, feature 12 total matches, including several huge title showdowns. NXT Heatwave leads the way in that regard, as five championships are on the line.

Tony D'Angelo will defend the NXT Championship against Zilla Fatu, Cruz Montana, and Grayson Waller in a Fatal 4-Way Match, with the champion at a numbers disadvantage in this highly anticipated clash.

Fatu made a big splash with his WWE debut on the August 11 edition of NXT, where he interrupted the No. 1 Contender's Match between Montana and Waller. Now, those three join D'Angelo in one of the biggest NXT matches of the year.

Meanwhile, Kelani Jordan looks to finally win the top title in the NXT women's division, as she goes one-on-one with NXT Women's Champion Kendal Grey.

Can Jordan achieve her goal? Or will Grey once again prove that she is the gold standard in NXT?

Elsewhere, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne will pull double duty. He'll face Jackson Drake for that title, while also teaming with Tavion Heights to defend the NXT Tag Team Championship against Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes.

Speaking of championships, it'll be NXT Women's North American Champion Zaria vs. Women's Speed Champion Wren Sinclair vs. Kali Armstrong in a Winner-Takes-All Title Unification Match.

WINNER TAKES ALL 😤



A Triple Threat Title Unification Match between Women's North American Champion @ZariaWWE_, Women's Speed Champion @WrenSinclairWWE and @Kali_wwe!



📍: Edinburg, TX

🎟️: https://t.co/nAdzqKNHJV

📺: 3 ET/12 PT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/5wXElPwNct — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 26, 2026

Also announced for NXT Heatwave is Nattie vs. Jaida Parker in a Submission Match.

AAA Ola de Calor will kick off the day, and there are several WWE main roster talents announced for the card.

Penta and Rey Fenix, who will meet each other in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender's Tournament, team up with Dragon Lee to face the Los Perros del Mal trio of Angel, Berto, and Daga.

Damian Priest is also set for action, as he'll join La Parka, El Fiscal, and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship.

Damian Priest | WWE

In another title match, the War Raiders defend the AAA Tag Team Championship against Los Americanos.

Future championship opportunities will be earned in two other matches on the AAA Ola de Calor card. It's Nathan Frazer vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Jack Cartwheel for a shot at the AAA Cruiserweight Championship at Triplemania 34, and a Gauntlet Match will determine who gets a match for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship at that same show.

Plus, El Carnicero makes his AAA debut against a mystery opponent.

Here's everything we know about today's AAA Ola de Calor x NXT Heatwave. Check back for any updates, as the card is always subject to change.

AAA Ola de Calor x NXT Heatwave date:

Date: August 30, 2026

AAA Ola de Calor x NXT Heatwave start time:

Time: 12 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) for AAA Ola de Calor, 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for NXT Heatwave

AAA Ola de Calor x NXT Heatwave location:

Location: Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas

How to Watch AAA Ola de Calor x NXT Heatwave:

Television: FOX in Latin America (AAA Ola de Calor), The CW Network (NXT Heatwave)

Streaming: WWE YouTube (AAA Ola de Calor), ESPN app (NXT Heatwave)

AAA Ola de Calor Card:

Penta | Netfli

Damian Priest vs. LA Parka vs. El Fiscal vs. El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the vacant AAA Latin American Championship

Los Americanos vs. The War Raiders (c) for the AAA Tag Team Championship

Dragon Lee, Penta, and Rey Fenix vs. Los Perros del Mal (Daga, Angel, and Berto) in a Trios Match

Nathan Frazer vs. Mini Vikingo vs. Jack Cartwheel in a Triple Threat Match (winner earns AAA Cruiserweight Championship Match at Triplemania 34)

Gauntlet Match (participants TBD, winner earns AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match at Triplemania 34)

El Carnicero vs. TBD

NXT Heatwave Card:

Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan | WWE

Zilla Fatu vs. Cruz Montana vs. Grayson Waller vs. Tony D'Angelo (c) in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship

Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey (c) for the NXT Women's Championship

Kali Armstrong vs. Zaria (c) vs. Wren Sinclair (c) in a Title Unification Match for the NXT Women's North American Championship and Women's Speed Championship

Jackson Drake vs. Myles Borne (c) for the NXT North American Championship

Vanity Project (Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) vs. Myles Borne and Tavion Heights (c) for the NXT Tag Team Championship

Jaida Parker vs. Nattie in a Submission Match