AAA Triplemanía 34 Night Two Results: (9/13/26): El Grande Americano Captures Mega Championship

When the dust had settled Sunday night at AAA Triplemanía 34, two new world champions had been crowned inside Arena CDMX.

The final match of the two-night event saw "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio defend his AAA Mega Championship against El Grande Americano, and roughly an hour before both men made their entrances, it was announced that their title fight would have no disqualifications.

As expected, Mysterio took full advantage of the stipulation early on and whaled on Americano with a steel folding chair. Dom also left several large welts on Americano's back after he removed his belt and whipped his challenger repeatedly.

THE BELT 😨



This is true brutality! pic.twitter.com/pnRAuVsRTq — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2026

After Americano was able to gain the upper hand, absolute chaos erupted as JD McDonagh, Omos and Liv Morgan all got involved in an effort to keep the title on Dominik. Rayo and Bravo Americano would rush to the ring to take care of McDonagh, while a low blow from Americano helped take down the Nigerian Giant.

Morgan still remained, however, and with the referee down, she tossed the AAA Mega Championship to her "Daddy Dom". Mysterio blasted him in the back with it and then went up to the top turnbuckle for a frog splash, but Americano was able to get out of the way in time.

Americano then bounced off the ropes twice and delivered his diving headbutt to Mysterio, but there was no referee to make the count. That was until AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio, who was sporting a neck brace after his match with Omos on Friday, ran down the aisle and counted the three to award the AAA Mega Championship to El Grande Americano.

EL GRANDE AMERICANO IS THE NEW AAA MEGA CHAMPION!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/2fg882O9VM — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2026

It was the culminating moment in the meteoric rise of El Grande Americano, and it was also the third title change on the night. La Catalina ended the record reign for Flammer as AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, while The Wagner Brothers answered the open challenge of The War Raiders and captured the AAA World Tag Team Titles.

Here's everything you may have missed from Sunday night's show in Mexico City, and here are the results of night one of Triplemanía 34, which took place Friday in suburban Las Vegas.

AAA Triplemanía 34 night two match results:

Omos | WWE

Omos won the 15-Man Copa Bardahl for the second year in a row. The Nigerian Giant entered the fray from the No. 13 position and eliminated six competitors within his first few minutes in the ring, including AAA Latin American Champion La Parka. A banged up Chris Carter would enter the match next, but he was very quickly tossed over the top rope by Omos. Niño Hamburguesa represented the last real challenge to the big man, but after he failed to capitalize on the near elimination of Omos by Mascarita Dorada, the 7-footer hurled Hamburguesa over the top rope to win the trophy.

La Catalina defeated Flammer to capture the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. It was a truly historic moment when La Catalina connected with a Busaiku Knee and pinned the now former champion's shoulders to the canvas for three seconds. Flammer was in the midst of a record 1128-day reign as Reina de Reinas Champion, but it will now be La Catalina who will move on to defend her newly won title against Roxanne Perez at WWE Worlds Collide on Saturday, September 26.

La Catalina is the NEW AAA Reina de Reinas Champion!! 🏆



WHAT A MOMENT!! pic.twitter.com/uX8GlLXxLA — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2026

El Carnicero defeated Psycho Clown in a Mexican Street Fight. There were no rules in this one, and no loyalty, it appears. After a physical battle that saw chairs, tables and kendo sticks get invited to the party, Carnicero had Psycho Clown tied up in the ropes, and he was ready to bash his skull with a metal tool box. Pagano then rushed the ring to make the save, but he shockingly stepped to the side. Carnicero then blasted Psycho Clown with the tool box and pinned him. Post-match, Carnicero continued his assault with a kendo stick as Pagano watched.

Rey Fenix defeated Nathan Frazer, Jack Cartwheel and Mini Vikingo in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the AAA Cruiserweight Championship. To the surprise of absolutely no one, these four men absolutely tore the house down and had the crowd on their feet the entire time. Cartwheel nearly won the title after he connected with the Jack Arrow on Frazer, but he managed to kick out at two. Vikingo would then hit Cartwheel with a Phoenix 360 Splash, which allowed Fenix to slide in the ring and drop Vikingo with a Mexican Muscle Buster to hang on to his title. After the match was over, Perros Del Mal hit the ring and attacked all four competitors.

REY FENIX RETAINS!! 🙌



THAT WAS AN INCREDIBLE MATCH!!! pic.twitter.com/vb2uDjJc8Q — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2026

Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. and Galeno defeated The War Raiders to win the AAA World Tag Team Championship. The Wagner Brothers answered the open challenge that was issued by Erik and Ivar, and proceeded to take all their best shots in stride. Dr. Wagner survived both Ivar's top rope moonsault and the Raiders' double-team power slam. He would later drop Erik with the Wagner Driver and tag in Galeno, who immediately went up top for a massive frog splash. The 285 lbs. Aztec Giant landed flush on Erik and pinned him to win the tag titles for him and his brother.

El Grande Americano defeated Dominik Mysterio in a No Disqualification Match to capture the AAA Mega Championship. Americano had to fight through the outside interference of JD McDonagh, Omos and Liv Morgan, and was able to get the job done with the help of his own friends. Rayo and Bravo Americano had his back, as did Rey Mysterio. After the referee was inadvertently taken out, the AAA General Manager made sure he was there to count the three after Americano dropped Dom with a diving headbutt.