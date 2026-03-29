Absent Superstar Expected to Return Monday on WWE Raw

WWE is set to return to the world's most famous arena when Monday Night Raw takes over Madison Square Garden in New York City tomorrow night.

The show is shaping up to be a big one with WrestleMania 42 right around the corner. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all scheduled to appear, and there are currently three championship matches on the card.

Tag Titles are up for grabs THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw at @TheGarden!



👊 The Usos vs. The Vision - World Tag Team Championship Street Fight



🙌 The Irresistible Forces vs. @itsBayleyWWE & @Real_Valkyria - WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match



📍: New York City

🎟️:… pic.twitter.com/A8MukCjzq8 — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2026

Jey and Jimmy Uso will defend their World Tag Team Championship against Logan Paul and Austin Theory, while Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Penta is also set to host an open challenge for his Men's Intercontinental Championship.

Finally, IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. Big Sexy will very likely already have Liv Morgan in her corner for that match-up, and more help is reportedly on the way.

Roxanne Perez is expected back on WWE Raw this week

A new report out Sunday afternoon says that Roxanne Perez is slated to make her return to television Monday night on Netflix.

The Prodigy has been out of action ever since the Women's Royal Rumble Match as she needed to take some time off following a procedure to remove a benign cyst in her back. Mike Johnson with PWInsider is now reporting that the WWE creative team has been planning for her return at Madison Square Garden.

Roxanne Perez | Netflix

"As of [Sunday] morning, we are told that is still the expected plan," Johnson wrote in his report.

The infusion of Roxanne Perez into the ongoing Judgment Day storylines creates a very interesting dynamic ahead of WrestleMania. Finn Balor, the man who first introduced Roxanne to the clubhouse, has been ostracized from the group in her absence and is now feuding with Dirty Dominik Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see whether Roxanne's allegiances lie with the group or with the man who recruited her.

If she ultimately ends up sticking with the Judgment Day, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez could reform their tag team and insert themselves into the hunt for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

As of this writing, the belts are expected to be up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' that will involve The Irresistible Forces, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Why not add a fifth team? And tables... and ladders... and chairs? I've been pushing for a Women's TLC Match at WrestleMania 42 for months and will continue to do so until the show goes live on Saturday, April 18 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.