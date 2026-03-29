Absent Superstar Expected to Return Monday on WWE Raw
WWE is set to return to the world's most famous arena when Monday Night Raw takes over Madison Square Garden in New York City tomorrow night.
The show is shaping up to be a big one with WrestleMania 42 right around the corner. World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all scheduled to appear, and there are currently three championship matches on the card.
Jey and Jimmy Uso will defend their World Tag Team Championship against Logan Paul and Austin Theory, while Nia Jax and Lash Legend defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria. Penta is also set to host an open challenge for his Men's Intercontinental Championship.
Finally, IYO SKY will go one-on-one with Raquel Rodriguez. Big Sexy will very likely already have Liv Morgan in her corner for that match-up, and more help is reportedly on the way.
Roxanne Perez is expected back on WWE Raw this week
A new report out Sunday afternoon says that Roxanne Perez is slated to make her return to television Monday night on Netflix.
The Prodigy has been out of action ever since the Women's Royal Rumble Match as she needed to take some time off following a procedure to remove a benign cyst in her back. Mike Johnson with PWInsider is now reporting that the WWE creative team has been planning for her return at Madison Square Garden.
"As of [Sunday] morning, we are told that is still the expected plan," Johnson wrote in his report.
The infusion of Roxanne Perez into the ongoing Judgment Day storylines creates a very interesting dynamic ahead of WrestleMania. Finn Balor, the man who first introduced Roxanne to the clubhouse, has been ostracized from the group in her absence and is now feuding with Dirty Dominik Mysterio.
It will be interesting to see whether Roxanne's allegiances lie with the group or with the man who recruited her.
If she ultimately ends up sticking with the Judgment Day, Perez and Raquel Rodriguez could reform their tag team and insert themselves into the hunt for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.
As of this writing, the belts are expected to be up for grabs in a Fatal 4-Way match at the 'Showcase of the Immortals' that will involve The Irresistible Forces, The Bella Twins, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, and Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
Why not add a fifth team? And tables... and ladders... and chairs? I've been pushing for a Women's TLC Match at WrestleMania 42 for months and will continue to do so until the show goes live on Saturday, April 18 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
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Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com