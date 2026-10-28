Ain't Nobody Safe as Royce Keys and Others Debut in WWE 2K26 [Photos]

The 946 have taken over Monday Night Raw by force ever since they debuted on the August 24 edition of the flagship program, and now it's your turn to take their ascension to another level.

Royce Keys has handpicked each member of his crew, which pays homage to his roots in Oakland, California. With the recent additions of Jaida Parker and Carmelo Hayes, The 946 have the numbers for a full-on war with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, which is likely to culminate at Survivor Series next month.

But before that major Premium Live Event, video game fans can inflict their own punishment on the powerhouse of the group. The sixth and final WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass is out today, and it introduces four new playable wrestlers to the gaming community, including the aforementioned leader of The 946, The Natural Disasters' Earthquake and Typhoon, and Lucha Libre AAA star Octagón Jr.

All four Superstars are unlocked and available to claim immediately in Tier 1, bringing a combined 43 new moves and taunts with them.

Royce Keys reacts to latest WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass

Royce Keys | WWE 2K26

Growing up a fan of video games himself, Royce Keys expressed how cool of an opportunity this was for both him and his youngest children, who are slowly getting him back into the gaming world.

"Oh, yeah. To be featured in a WWE game, as much money as my grandparents spent on WWE games in the past, it's unbelievable," Keys told The Takedown on SI.

Keys would play anything he could get his hands on as a kid, primarily role-playing adventures and sports games, especially ones featuring professional wrestling. The graphics today, though, put those old school versions to shame.

"Most definitely," Keys said. "Just doing the [motion capture] and having everything down to a tee that Royce Keys does. Like, it's unbelievable."



Natural Disasters | WWE 2K26

"That's the tightest thing I've ever worn in my life. All that spandex and... all the cameras on you. It was great because I'm just recreating what I'm doing. Take after take, facials, everything is just down to a tee... You can see the sweat on you [in the game], it's crazy."

Other new personas in the sixth WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass include a masked AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt circa 2023, plus new creation parts and moves for character customization, RXP boosts, Island VC, MyFACTION tokens, and so much more.

Historical looks for superstars like AJ Styles, Rhea Ripley, and Eddie Guerrero are also available for all players to earn and unlock. Plus, new moves are now available, such as Hellbound, the Butterfly Destroyer, and three variations of the Kata-Ha-Jime.

Bray Wyatt | WWE 2K26

Also available to players today is the first-ever WWE 2K and Street Fighter collaboration, inspired by the Mattel Elite Collection WWE X Street Fighter figures. The elite pack includes multiple WWE Superstars, from the past and present, cosplaying as some of the most iconic characters from the popular video game franchise:

“Final Boss” The Rock as M. Bison



Rey Mysterio as Ryu



Bianca Belair as Cammy



Ultimate Warrior as Blanka



Dominik Mysterio as Ken

"It’s great to be thought of for these opportunities, especially when it’s involving 2K and Street Fighter, two things I’ve had a connection with for such a long time,"Dominik Mysterio told The Takedown on SI. "I kept getting tagged in pictures of me as Ken, and I was like, what is going on? Then the company told me I was part of this DLC pack in WWE 2K26, and I was like, what? This is so sick!"

ROUND 1… FIGHT! WWE Superstars have stepped into the world of Street Fighter!



Who's ready to dominate the ring with these iconic looks, legendary power, and crossover epicness! #StreetFighter #WWE2K26 pic.twitter.com/NhsHk5CNUh — #WWE2K26 (@WWEgames) October 28, 2026



There are signature moves that are unique to each superstar, including Shinku Hadoken, Psycho Crusher, Spiral Arrow, Electric Thunder, and Shoryuken.

Iconic Street Fighter stage music and unique entrance animations are also available in Create-A-Superstar, along with 15 additional Create-A-Superstar parts from iconic Street Fighter characters such as M. Bison, Ryu, Akuma, Vega and Chun-Li.

Even with all of these incredibly cool options on the table, Royce Keys' first and only choice from this day forward is to play as himself.

AJ Styles | WWE 2K26

"Why would I be anybody else? I want it all. Ain't nobody safe, man, even in 2K."

Four editions of WWE 2K26 are currently available, including the Standard, Attitude Era, King of Kings, and Monday Night War. More information can be found on the game's official website.