WWE Raw Preview (10/19/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream
America's Finest City will need to be ready to put the ones up in the air and acknowledge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.
Roman Reigns will return to Monday Night Raw tonight in San Diego, California for the first time since he successfully defended his title against LA Knight at Money in the Bank, but even with The Megastar now behind him, The OTC still has plenty of business that he needs to handle.
Sami Zayn has promised to be on the flagship show tonight to confront his former Tribal Chief. The once Honorary Uce is now the WWE Champion, and he is just a little over two weeks away from facing Reigns in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship.
Meanwhile, The Bloodline's 946 problem is spiraling out of control. The Usos and Solo Sikoa were tasked with handling Royce Keys and OTM in a six-man tag match this past Monday night, but they were left lying in the center of the ring after Carmelo Hayes shockingly attacked Sikoa with a crowbar and aligned himself with The 946.
It remains to be seen whether the increasing threat from Royce Keys and company is great enough for The OTC to take matters into his own hands later tonight, or if Sami Zayn will have his undivided attention ahead of Crown Jewel.
Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is also scheduled to be in San Diego as she is preparing for her upcoming Women's Crown Jewel Championship match against the reigning WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.
Green's willingness to take on all The Judgment Day on her own last week ended with Roxanne Perez scoring a pinfall victory over her. The Prodigy now feels that she has earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, but will she get it ahead of Crown Jewel? Could it end up being an all Judgment Day battle for the Women's Crown Jewel Title? Perhaps we'll find out when and where Perez will get her opportunity later tonight.
We do know that there are two matches on the schedule for tonight. Mr. Money in the Bank Penta will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker, and JD McDonagh is set to face off against Joe Hendry.
What could possibly be next for Oba Femi after he turned down an opportunity to become the next Paul Heyman guy last Monday? The Ruler is also scheduled to be in San Diego later this evening, as is Sol Ruca, who is coming off a win over Lyra Valkyria this past Wednesday night on Main Event.
Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates, as more match and segment announcements could be made prior to the show going live on Netflix.
WWE Raw time:
Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST
How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:
Watch: Netflix
WWE Raw location:
Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California
WWE Raw card:
- World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw
- Penta vs. WWE World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker
- Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.comFollow RickUcchino