WWE Raw Preview (10/19/26): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

America's Finest City will need to be ready to put the ones up in the air and acknowledge the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

Roman Reigns will return to Monday Night Raw tonight in San Diego, California for the first time since he successfully defended his title against LA Knight at Money in the Bank, but even with The Megastar now behind him, The OTC still has plenty of business that he needs to handle.

Sami Zayn has promised to be on the flagship show tonight to confront his former Tribal Chief. The once Honorary Uce is now the WWE Champion, and he is just a little over two weeks away from facing Reigns in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the 2026 Men's Crown Jewel Championship.

Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn | WWE

Meanwhile, The Bloodline's 946 problem is spiraling out of control. The Usos and Solo Sikoa were tasked with handling Royce Keys and OTM in a six-man tag match this past Monday night, but they were left lying in the center of the ring after Carmelo Hayes shockingly attacked Sikoa with a crowbar and aligned himself with The 946.

It remains to be seen whether the increasing threat from Royce Keys and company is great enough for The OTC to take matters into his own hands later tonight, or if Sami Zayn will have his undivided attention ahead of Crown Jewel.

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan is also scheduled to be in San Diego as she is preparing for her upcoming Women's Crown Jewel Championship match against the reigning WWE Women's Champion Chelsea Green.

Green's willingness to take on all The Judgment Day on her own last week ended with Roxanne Perez scoring a pinfall victory over her. The Prodigy now feels that she has earned a shot at the WWE Women's Championship, but will she get it ahead of Crown Jewel? Could it end up being an all Judgment Day battle for the Women's Crown Jewel Title? Perhaps we'll find out when and where Perez will get her opportunity later tonight.

We do know that there are two matches on the schedule for tonight. Mr. Money in the Bank Penta will go one-on-one with Bron Breakker, and JD McDonagh is set to face off against Joe Hendry.

BRON BREAKS THE YOUNG OG 😱



This man really is an ANIMAL! @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/kVVFcZAbju — WWE (@WWE) October 13, 2026

What could possibly be next for Oba Femi after he turned down an opportunity to become the next Paul Heyman guy last Monday? The Ruler is also scheduled to be in San Diego later this evening, as is Sol Ruca, who is coming off a win over Lyra Valkyria this past Wednesday night on Main Event.

Here's everything we currently know about tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Check back for updates, as more match and segment announcements could be made prior to the show going live on Netflix.

WWE Raw time:

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Watch: Netflix

WWE Raw location:

Location: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

WWE Raw card:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns to Monday Night Raw

Penta vs. WWE World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker

Joe Hendry vs. JD McDonagh