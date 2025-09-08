AJ Lee Breaks Silence On Return In Message Ahead Of WWE Raw
In a similar vein to CM Punk returning to the WWE, fans were in shock to see AJ Lee make her return when she came out to help her husband during his feud with Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.
She didn't speak to the audience during her return on SmackDown, but Adam Pearce confirmed that she would be appearing on Raw tonight. Most assume she will finally talk about her return and what fans might expect from this return run to the company.
But this morning, AJ decided to break her silence early as she posted on social media saying, "You’ve had my back for a decade. This run is for you, my wonderful weirdos."
AJ initially retired from professional wrestling back in 2014, stepping away for more than a decade besides some a role as an executive producer in WOW - Women of Wrestling.
The Level Of Hype Behind AJ Lee's Return
AJ Lee and CM Punk have their fair share of die-hard fans, and that can be seen online. The video of AJ's return on the WWE YouTube channel has already reached almost 5 million views in just two days.
Similarly, two other videos of her return on the channel have reached 2 million and 1.2 million, respectively.
It has been talked about plenty with both of them, but many fans never expected AJ or Punk to come back to the WWE or professional wrestling at all. So a lot of people are extremely excited to see AJ back and what is to come out of this multi-year, full-time contract.
Fans have been quick to think of possible dream matches for AJ since she is going to stick around a while. Names like Roxanne Perez, Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Bayley are at the top of many fans' lists.
Of course, we are going to see a mixed tag between Punk, AJ, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins, but once that is over, who would you want to see mix it up with AJ during this return run?
