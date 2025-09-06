Exciting Details Emerge Regarding AJ Lee's New WWE Contract
Unless you've been living under a rock for the past week, then you are fully aware that AJ Lee has returned home to WWE.
After a 10-year hiatus from the professional wrestling industry, the three-time WWE Divas Champion skipped her way back into the hearts of the WWE Universe on Friday Night SmackDown when she officially joined her husband's battle against Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and the rest of The Vision.
While it has yet to be announced, it's an extraordinarily safe bet that a massive Mixed Tag Team Match featuring Rollins, Lynch, Lee and CM Punk will be added to the card for Wrestlepalooza. The next Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 20 is a big one for WWE and the company is loading up for the big premiere on ESPN DTC.
The first wrestling match for AJ Lee in over a decade is an incredible addition to show, and fans will be happy to hear that this appears to just be the start to her pro wrestling comeback.
Shortly after her 'surprise' appearance (this was a terribly kept secret) on Friday night, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque posted a video to his X account that showed AJ signing her new contract with the company. The folks over at Bodyslam have now learned a bit more about her deal.
"AJ Lee has signed a multi-year, full-time contract with WWE. This isn’t a one-off cameo or a nostalgia pop," Bodyslam said in its report. "AJ is back for real, and she’s ready to shake up the women’s division all over again."
There are no shortage of dream matches for AJ Lee now that she's back
The creative possibilities for AJ Lee in today's WWE landscape are practically endless. She is an incredibly versatile performer who was way ahead of her time during her first run with the company.
Her skills and popularity were so undeniable that the WWE creative team went out of their way to find new ways to feature her on weekly programming, which included her being featured with many of her top male counterparts like CM Punk, John Cena and Bryan Danielson and even being named the youngest Raw General Manager in company history.
Becky Lynch may be getting the first shot, but there will be no shortage of women lining up to work with AJ Lee. Several members of the locker room, most vocally Roxanne Perez, have been publicly pushing for her return for years. Now that she's arrived, match-ups with Perez, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bayley and a myriad of others are very real possibilities.
