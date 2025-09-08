Update On AJ Styles And WWE As Son Echoes Creative Booking Complaints (Exclusive)
AJ Styles has had a phenomenal tenure in WWE over the course of the past decade, but speculation is growing about potential unhappiness as he plots his future.
Now, one of his own family members is weighing in on his most recent WWE run.
Styles posted on Instagram over the weekend, displaying an image of an hourglass with his logo slipping through it. This led to fans speculating retirement was on the horizon for the former WWE Champion, with some complaining about his current creative booking status in WWE.
That includes his son, Ajay. Responding to a comment suggesting Paul Levesque was disrespecting Styles with his booking and it upset him, Styles' son said "you ain't the only one man." The comment has since been deleted.
Styles has been feuding with Dominik Mysterio over the WWE Intercontinental Championship, losing to him at both SummerSlam and on Monday Night Raw in France last week.
It is unclear if the 48-year-old will continue to work a program with Mysterio, or where his current creative is heading at this moment.
With that said, Styles was overwhelmed by the response to his entrance on Raw last week, interestingly enough, saying he "needed" that reaction.
That begs the next question: Is this the last time Styles could perform overseas for WWE?
The Future of AJ Styles
While Styles has said in the past he would like to retire from in-ring action once he turns fifty, that could come after his days in WWE are done.
It was reported this past weekend that Styles, who signed a one-year extension with WWE following a foot injury, would be with the company at least into February of next year. But that's not to say he hasn't thought about his post-WWE plans.
Multiple sources indicated to The Takedown on SI that prior to re-signing with WWE on his most recent extension, Styles did indeed put feelers out about potential options outside of the company. Specifically, it was noted he was generating major interest on the convention circuit from promoters, and it was mentioned that the interest was mutual, and at least exploratory.
It is unclear as to whether or not Styles was looking into wrestling for other promotions, though he did show up at TNA Slammiversary as part of WWE's working relationship with its partner TNA.
Several years ago, it was reported by Dave Meltzer that Styles was eyed for the debut episode of AEW Dynamite in 2019, where he was expected to debut in the company alongside The Good Brothers in the main event angle. Instead, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson re-signed with WWE, and Styles remained with the promotion.
Styles is a three-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion, a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, six-time TNA X Division Champion, two-time WWE Champion, and is generally considered to be among the greatest performers of the last two decades.
