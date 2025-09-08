Dakota Kai Opens Up On Her Wrestling Future After WWE Release
Wrestling fans have been wondering what Dakota Kai's next step will be following her WWE release, and she has finally formally addressed her wrestling future.
Kai spent two tenures with WWE over the course of the past decade, being released in 2022 before returning at SummerSlam that year. She would be let go from the company on May 2 of this year, alongside several other WWE performers.
The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion is an avid streamer, and took her to Twitch stream on Sunday to chat with fans. There, she briefly commented on her wrestling future, indicating they have not seen the last of her in the ring.
“I miss wrestling, you guys. We're gonna get back into it. It’s just one of those things where it has been nice to have a little bit of a break,” she said on her stream. “I have been doing it for a long time. Longer than the last seven years that I was in WWE. You know what I mean? It is nice to take a step back for a while, but I really do miss it.”
She didn't explain any further where fans could see her show up next, though she had briefly released a statement following her release that indicated she wanted to continue wrestling at some point. There was also heavy interest in her from promotions and top agents across the industry once she hit the open market.
Kai was once a top player on the NXT brand, and found success on the WWE main roster as a part of the Damage CTRL stable. She played an integral role in Bayley's babyface turn leading into WrestleMania XL, where she would go on to defeat Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship.
It was reported following her release that WWE officials didn't believe her salary justified how she was being used on the roster, primarily as a stepping stone for other talent. It was then indicated that AEW was potentially interested in bringing the 37-year-old in at some point whenever she decides to return to the ring.
Kai has cleared her 90-day non-compete clause after her release, meaning she is now free to work for any wrestling promotion, should she choose to. Her last match was against Ivy Nile on WWE Main Event on March. 24.
